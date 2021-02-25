Protect your business with OUTsurance – Get a quote today

No matter what size your business is or what type of industry you work in, Business OUTsurance has you covered.

OUTsurance is a leading provider of business insurance in South Africa and delivers comprehensive cover for your employees, buildings, equipment, vehicles, and stock.

This is coupled with world-class service and over 20 years of experience in the local insurance industry – allowing OUTsurance to provide custom business insurance solutions that suit your needs and your budget.

Cover everything that matters

Business OUTsurance covers everything that matters in your business, including employees, clients, property, stock, vehicles, liabilities, and industry-specific elements.

This includes:

Business Motor Insurance : Commercial vehicles, motorcycles, buses, trailers, caravans, and private vehicles are covered.

: Commercial vehicles, motorcycles, buses, trailers, caravans, and private vehicles are covered. General Business Insurance : Protect your entire business, from employees and property, to stock and equipment.

: Protect your entire business, from employees and property, to stock and equipment. Business Liability Insurance : Cover your business for legal liability when it interacts with people, whether on or off your premises.

: Cover your business for legal liability when it interacts with people, whether on or off your premises. Fleet Insurance: Protect your vehicles which are key to the running of your business.

OUTsurance also offers a range of industry-specific business insurance solutions across major industries, including:

Agriculture

Engineering

Motor Traders

Hospitality

Dedicated Business OUTsurance Broker

Additionally, you can ask for a dedicated Business OUTsurance Broker who will help you navigate your unique needs and become your single point of contact with OUTsurance.

To request a business insurance quote from OUTsurance, complete the form below.

This article was published in partnership with OUTsurance.