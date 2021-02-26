Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag means you’ll never lose your keys again

This January Samsung announced its epic new Galaxy S21 5G series which captured the imagination of the world.

At the same time, it introduced The SmartTag – brand-new Bluetooth trackers that will change your world. Or better said, will help you find your world.

These small Bluetooth powered SmartTags* attach easily to keys, bags, or even the family pet. If you think your lost item is nearby but can’t quite find it, you simply tap the ring button on your mobile and follow the familiar sound of your ringtone calling for you at the volume you set.

A journey of discovery

In all started last October when Samsung introduced the SmartThings Find service to help Galaxy users quickly and easily track and locate compatible Galaxy devices, even when they’re offline – including Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds*.

Now, Samsung has expanded its SmartThings Find tracking experience to non-connected devices and belongings with its new Bluetooth locator – Galaxy SmartTag. The SmartThings Find service and Galaxy SmartTag work together to keep track of your most important belongings by attaching it to items like your bag, wallet, bicycle or even your pet’s collar, not just Galaxy devices.

Finding missing items is effortless with Galaxy SmartTag

When your Galaxy SmartTag is offline – disconnected from your Galaxy S21 – it sends a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal so it can be detected by nearby Galaxy devices.

Once detected, the device will send the nearby location info to the SmartThings Find for you to access. All SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected. That means your location and personal information is protected regardless of whether your device is misplaced and is being searched for.

Finding your pet or smartphone is equally easier

Lost your smartphone? You can simply tap your Galaxy SmartTag button twice to receive an alert helping you locate your connected device. With Galaxy SmartTag, you can also find great value.

When you buy the Galaxy S21 5G series from now until 28 February 2021 you can get it for free. Now that’s a good find.

Want to see the Galaxy SmartTag in action visit: https://www.samsungmobilepress.com/mediaresources/galaxy_smarttag/videos for a hands-on video of SmartThings Find and Galaxy SmartTag.

*Available on Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later, Galaxy Watch devices running Tizen 5.5 or later and Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.