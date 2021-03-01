Eaton launches second generation 93PM UPS range for business continuity and security

Power management company Eaton has launched the second generation of its market leading Eaton 93PM G2 three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) in South Africa.

The modular and scalable design of the 93PM G2 enables data centre operators to grow capacity and power protection in line with business demand, while providing the industry’s lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) in its class.

The 93PM G2 UPS is also designed to give the customer peace of mind, with protection, security and business continuity at the heart of the range. HotSync and Hot Swap features increase the system availability, and the built-in safety mechanism is compliant to the latest IEC standards to reduce electrical risk.

Modular and scalable UPS designs are more flexible, efficient and cost-effective, enabling data centre operators to choose exactly what power rating they need and gradually increase it in line with business demand.

Growing capacity is easy, efficient and timely due to hot swappable power modules, which enable UPS capacity to be increased at any time. Increment units of 50 or 60 kVA can be added without requiring system downtime or affecting the critical load.

“The 93PM range has always focused on the twin drivers of total cost of ownership and highest possible availability. The second generation builds on the success of the first 93PM range by adding cybersecurity, hot swap power modules and Eaton’s EnergyAware solution that enables it to support the drive to renewable energy and bring revenue back into the data centre,” says Jaco du Plooy.

The 93PM G2 UPS is designed to provide 100% uptime for businesses and critical infrastructure. In a traditional UPS system, a loss of communication between UPSs would cause it to go on by-pass, effectively removing the backup system. The HotSync capability of the Eaton 93PM G2 eliminates this single point of failure, providing increased reliability.

In order to increase cybersecurity, the UPS network connectivity is provided by Eaton Gigabit Network Card and Industrial Gateway Card – the first in the industry to receive IEC 62443-4-2 and UL 29001-1 certifications, providing protection against cybersecurity threats.

The Eaton 93PM G2 UPS, like all of Eaton’s premium three-phase UPSs, features pre-designed, pre-tested and pre-installed components to deliver regulatory compliance and ensure safe use. This is safer and more cost-effective than installing additional external protection.

Additionally, the double conversion efficiency of up to 97% lowers operating and cooling costs, which would provide a positive return on investment within 2-3 years. Eaton’s Energy Saver System (ESS) improves efficiency levels to above 99%, while the Variable Module Management System (VMMS) helps to achieve high efficiency even when UPS load levels are low, which is typical in redundant UPS systems.

Increasing return on investment and competitiveness, the 93PM G2 is an Eaton EnergyAware UPS. This enables it to support the environment and wider use of renewable energy through demand response and ancillary services, positively impacting Corporate Social Responsibility while creating savings and additional revenue.

EnergyAware is conducted in a reliable and controlled way that does not impact critical load protection.

The Eaton 93PM G2 UPS is compatible with Eaton’s Intelligent Power Management (IPM) software, which monitors and manages the UPS as an integral part of the power and IT infrastructure. Maintenance and servicing are supported by Eaton’s new Remote Monitoring Service, which is built-in as standard and enables a fast response to any power or cybersecurity related threats to the UPS.

To learn more about Eaton’s 93PM G2 UPS range, visit https://www.eaton.com/za/en-gb/catalog/backup-power-ups-surge-it-power-distribution/eaton-93pm-generation-2-ups.html for more information about Eaton’s power quality products and services, visit Eaton.com.

This article was published in partnership with Eaton.