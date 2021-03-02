Equip your team to work from anywhere – Free webinar

The national lockdown has accelerated the rise of remote working, and many organisations have realised that hybrid working solutions are the future.

This has forced companies to equip their teams with the tools needed to work from anywhere.

For example, the PC market surpassed predictions by nearly 20% in 2020 as more people switched to remote and hybrid working solutions.

The IDC found Dell Technologies to be the most popular commercial PC manufacturer in South Africa during this period.

Therefore, as the expert in the commercial PC market, Dell Technologies is perfectly positioned to take your business to the next level through an extensive range of Work from Anywhere products.

These products span the notebook PC, desktop PC, monitor, and peripheral markets.

Dell TechByte – 17 March

To this end, Dell Technologies is running its next TechByte webinar on 17 March 2021.

This webinar will discuss the rise of remote and hybrid working and will explain why it is crucial you equip your teams with the right technology to work from anywhere.

The event will be facilitated by Aki Anastasiou, who hosts shows such as What’s Next on MyBroadband and TechHub on eNCA.

Dell Technologies Director of Client Solutions Chris Buchanan will also unpack the South African Data Transformation Index findings and discuss key trends in the South African commercial PC market.

Theoretical Physicist and Founder of Proudly Human Dr Adriana Marais will be presenting on future technologies and how they will affect society’s future on Earth and beyond, while Dell Technologies’ Jonathan Ryall will present alongside Intel about the new devices Dell Technologies has launched this year.

Ryall and Intel will also discuss the software innovations and home service offerings which improve the experience of remote workers, and Dr Michelle Henley of Elephants Alive will also be presenting.

The full agenda for this event is as follows:

10:00 – 10:05 – Opening and Welcome – Aki Anastasiou

– Opening and Welcome – Aki Anastasiou 10:05 – 10:20 – Dr Michelle Henley – Technology in conservation – Elephants Alive

– Dr Michelle Henley – Technology in conservation – Elephants Alive 10:20 – 10:35 – Chris Buchanan – Dell Technologies Index results for South Africa

– Chris Buchanan – Dell Technologies Index results for South Africa 10:35 – 11:10 – Dr Adriana Marais – Technology and human progress

– Dr Adriana Marais – Technology and human progress 11:10 – 11:50 – Jonathan Ryall and Intel – Innovations in Workspaces

– Jonathan Ryall and Intel – Innovations in Workspaces 11:50 – 12:00 – Q and A

In addition to the excellent speaker line-up, there will be giveaways available to those who attend the event.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.