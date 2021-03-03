A guide to customer experience automation – Download now

Customers are placing more importance on the experience they receive from a company’s support channels.

Gartner research has found that 89% of companies expect to compete more based on the customer experience they deliver rather than on their products or brands.

This is particularly important in the age of digital technologies, as customers have come to expect quick and easy access to what they are looking for.

To this end, CX automation is a trend that is dominating the market by making it easier to give your customers immediate service on whichever platforms they use.

In a technology-driven era where people are used to accessing whatever they want in a few clicks, making your customers wait until a customer experience agent is ready is no longer acceptable.

Automated CX solutions, on the other hand, don’t require active human management – meaning they operate 24/7/365.

Understanding CX automation

When discussing CX automation, it is important to note the distinction between the different types of solutions on the market.

These range from bots, which perform basic tasks such as delivering simple text-based messages based on pre-programmed commands, to Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA), which simulate “human” interactions to offer the best possible customer experience.

IVA solutions learn from past experiences to optimise the way they interact with customers, powered by technologies like deep learning and machine learning.

On its own, however, these are purely computation process. It is when they are used in combination with comprehensive customer engagement solutions that they truly find their place as a core part of your CX model.

Customer support staff remain key to these customer engagement solutions, particularly in the context of a solution that is continuously striving to offer human-levels of interactions.

This is because they offer a truly authentic human experience, meaning they can take over if your CX automation technologies get it wrong, or if the customer needs to speak to a human for further assistance.

Therefore, while it is true that solutions like IVA can significantly reduce the size of your customer service staff contingent, it does not render this team redundant.

Rather, it allows you to repurpose these employees into streamlined roles that provide greater value to your business and your customer service processes.

This article was published in partnership with CM.com.