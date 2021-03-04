Why your mid-size business should get managed network services from BCX and Aruba

The shift to the cloud has opened up a wealth of opportunities for South African businesses.

Never has this been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic, where cloud solutions have proven crucial to the smooth running of businesses.

This is because businesses are continuously growing and need to keep their employees connected no matter where they are, when they need to work, and what devices they are using.

The optimal way to handle this need is to use a trusted managed IT solutions partner like BCX.

Benefits of using a Managed Service Provider

BCX offers a fantastic Aruba Networks Cloud Managed Service which gives medium-sized businesses access to market-leading networking solutions that cost less.

Aruba has been recognised as a market leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the past 14 years, and it leads in most of Gartner’s Critical Capability metrics.

BCX makes use of Aruba Central’s built-in, multi-tenant Managed Service Provider (MSP) dashboard to provide superior networking services to your business.

This dashboard makes it easy for BCX to help you scale your business and manage your devices across your network by taking the difficult and time-consuming work out of your hands.

Thanks to the solution’s pay-as-you-go model, you will also only pay for what you use – and your MSP (such as BCX) takes control to ensure that you are not spending money on resources you do not need.

Great tools and features BCX can provide to your business through Aruba’s Cloud MSP offering include:

Guest Wi-Fi Services – Including custom landing pages, various authentication options, and controlled scope and usage.

– Including custom landing pages, various authentication options, and controlled scope and usage. Presence Analytics – Test displays, measure campaigns, assess layouts and optimise staffing – ultimately allowing you to compare metrics across sites.

– Test displays, measure campaigns, assess layouts and optimise staffing – ultimately allowing you to compare metrics across sites. Wi-Fi Connectivity Health – Stage-based monitoring of the connection experience, and AI-driven insights on the root cause of failures and displays.

An MSP like BCX helps you get the most out of these and other features thanks to their superior knowledge of the solution.

BCX – Your Managed Service Provider of choice

Just as Aruba is a major name in the networking industry, BCX is a leader in the South African managed IT services market.

They are experts across an extensive range of technology areas including digital transformation, cybersecurity, connectivity, applications, and cloud – making them a knowledgeable provider of managed IT services.

BCX has a team of circa 5000, all of whom are dedicated to maximising your productivity, increasing your profits, and futureproofing your business.

If you are interested in letting BCX take care of your managed networking services from Aruba, contact them today.

This article was published in partnership with BCX Aruba.