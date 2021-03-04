Free JustDSL speed upgrades and VoIP number for Axxess clients

Axxess has announced that its JustDSL clients will be getting free line speed upgrades in March 2021.

This will result in many JustDSL clients having their speeds doubled with no increase to the price they currently pay.

Clients with 4Mbps, 10Mbps and 20Mbps speeds will be upgraded to 10Mbps, 20Mbps, and 40Mbps respectively.

Existing 40Mbps services will remain at the same speed, but with potential savings.

The new pricing of these DSL products is below:

10Mbps – R395

20Mbps – R595

40Mbps – R745

“Should clients feel that they don’t really need the extra speed, then they can always sign into their Client Control Panel to downgrade to a more suitable line speed to save more money,” said Axxess.

Upgrades will take place in a phased approach over March 2021.

Why JustDSL

JustDSL is a great option for DSL customers who are still paying for a telephone line but do not make use of it.

With JustDSL from Axxess, you only pay for your DSL line rental and data, which amounts to savings of up to R200 per month.

The prices shown to customers already include your DSL line rental, meaning you don’t have to worry about any unfortunate surprises.

These packages also come with uncapped data, making them a great option for those looking to perform high-bandwidth tasks like streaming and gaming.

Free VoIP

From March 2021, Axxess will also be offering existing DSL and Fibre clients a free 087 Axxess VoIP number as well as R50 CallTime per month until further notice.

Axxess VoIP is a Voice over Internet Protocol service that allows you to make calls using your Internet connection, rather than over traditional copper phone lines.

This cuts out unnecessary landline costs and saves you money as you will only be charged for your CallTime.

Axxess VoIP is perfect for anyone with Fibre, DSL, or mobile Internet looking for a home or business telephone number that is flexible, affordable, and easy to use.

Additionally, with Axxess Voice you can replace your outdated analogue phone with a future-proof VoIP phone or install the Axxess Voice App on your smartphone.

Axxess will then supply you with a free unique 087 number, or you can make use of your existing landline number – the choice is yours.

Axxess will inform its clients as soon as their free 087 number is available if they choose this option.

Contact Axxess today to learn more about their VoIP Services

This article was published in partnership with Axxess.