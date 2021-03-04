Huawei further expands its product portfolio in South Africa in line with its Seamless AI Life Strategy

Huawei has today presented its Seamless AI Life strategy which promises to deliver an intelligent experience during its Better Together 2021 virtual event.

The event was held by South Africa’s Huawei CBG General Manager Jun Sun, along with Chief Technology officer, Akhram Mohamed.

Smart devices have become important portals that provide users with intelligent experiences. In the advent of the ‘all-connected’ intelligent era, consumers are anticipating new, revolutionary experiences and Huawei is currently the only vendor that has the ability to provide an all-scenario experience.

The company’s strategy for the hyper-connected era in South Africa is mainly focused on its 1+8+n strategy to form an all-scenario hardware and software ecosystem.

Here, ‘1’ stands for the smart phone as the center of it all, ‘8’ stands for the 8 categories of Huawei-developed products, including smart watches, headsets, PCs, tablets, speakers, AR/VR glasses and more, while ‘n’ stands for the abundant IoT ecosystem devices.

Finally, the ‘+’ sign stands for what connects these layers such as HUAWEI Share and HUAWEI HiLink. This strategy includes product lineups like smartphones, such as P40 and the upcoming Mate40 Pro, wearables like HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro, Watch GT 2e and Watch Fit, and/or FreeBuds series as well as laptops and tablets like Media Pad and Mate Pad series.

In addition to products, Huawei also launched HUAWEI MeeTime an opportunity to enjoy pristine HD voice and video calls in all lighting conditions, to friends and family on a Huawei phone and Huawei Pay an easier and safer way to make payments through our partnership with Zapper SA.

Huawei has remained committed to developing these offerings across South Africa, which aligns with its global vision of delivering an intelligent experience to consumers across all scenarios, including health, fitness and overall lifestyle.

Speaking at the company’s Huawei Better Together 2021 event today, Sun Jun, General Manager of Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, reflected on the company’s performance in the region: “Our journey from our beginnings to where we are now in South Africa has been nothing short of phenomenal.

South Africa is one of the most important pioneering markets for Huawei. We are committed to continue using technology to improve the lives of South Africans.”

Speaking at the same event, Akhram Mohamed, Huawei’s Chief Technology Officer, shared his insights into Huawei’s strategy: “The promise of technology has always been envisioned as a smooth and seamless process between your devices and the services they interact with.

We at Huawei are positioning ourselves to be at the forefront of delivering just that with our Seamless AI Life Strategy.”

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.