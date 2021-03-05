Herotel makes aggressive fibre play in Mpumalanga and Limpopo

Herotel is proud to announce that it is in the process of constructing sixteen world-class fibre networks in Mpumalanga & Limpopo. Once complete, more than 50 000 households and businesses will be able to access fibre internet speeds of up to 200Mbps.

Herotel are no strangers to these provinces and already service more than 8 500 internet connections out of their seven local offices for more than 15 years.

Fibre networks are already complete in Hoedspruit, Tzaneen, Lydenburg, Groblersdal and Komatipoort with active projects in amongst others Lephalale, Modimole, Bela-Bela, Louis Trichardt, Barberton and more projects in the planning phase.

Van Zyl Botha, CEO of Herotel, explains, ‘’Herotel is deeply rooted in these provinces. We have been connecting customers on our wireless networks in Limpopo and Mpumalanga since 2005 and are looking forward to adding thousands more through our fibre efforts’’.

Nico Lottering, local Fibre Growth Manager, adds, “As someone who grew up in Mpumalanga, it fills me with great pride that we are bringing fibre internet to all these great towns. Working from home is becoming the norm for most people, and without great internet you simply cannot survive in the digital economy.’’

Herotel prefers to construct the majority of its fibre above the ground as mid-block networks by planting a single pole in the telecommunications servitude between neighbours.

Herotel has learned through experience that underground (digging trenches for fibre cables) in suburbs can cause unforeseen damage to driveways, walls and flower gardens.

It is also a slow, expensive process that, because of the costs, ends up in higher monthly subscription fees for residents.

The second distinction is affordability. Herotel sells a 10Mbps fibre line (True Uncapped & Symmetrical) for only R499 per month, which is almost 33% more affordable than the majority of large fibre network operators (FNOs).

All packages will come with a free installation, free-to-use router and month-to-month deals, making it affordable for most people to connect to a world-class fibre network.

Direct Access is the other reason Herotel offers better prices than most FNO’s, who choose to resell their services through national ISP middlemen.

Herotel prefers selling directly to customers. Why pay two companies when you only need one? Dealing with two different companies also becomes challenging if things go wrong, especially when customers have to figure out who they are supposed to call.

When you connect to a Herotel network, you only deal with Herotel’s call centre and Herotel’s physical support teams. It keeps customers satisfied and prices low.

Residents can be assured that Herotel doesn’t allow outside contractors to build their fibre networks and that they aim to use up to 70% local labour during the building of the feeder network.

Herotel believes in building long-term partnerships with the towns where they operate and in most cases will open a local office where it will employ technicians and sales staff.

The Northern fibre network will improve access to education, entertainment and open new business opportunities across the province.

As a further bonus to homeowners, it has also been proven that access to fibre increases the value of properties over time. Herotel is very proud to bring fibre internet to the Northern provinces, and to welcome new customers to its fibre family.

