Safely accelerate to lead the 5G race – Register for the webinar

We will remember 2020 as the year of the unexpected; a year of personal and professional growth.

It has also been a reminder that no moment or outcome is ever promised.

2020 was the year that time seemed to simultaneously fly and stand still as we all worked through new realities.

Our customers at Spirent know that even in the face of uncertainty, they cannot sit still.

Overwhelmingly, they have been open to new approaches, new technologies and more support than ever before.

This has been a key driver of Spirent’s significantly expanded field-testing business this year.

This market is now accelerating, and we believe this trend is here to stay.

As 2020 ended, the push around mobile’s next-gen tech proved to not just overcome new realities but thrive on them.

5G is exactly where it is supposed to be showcasing hyper-flexibility, breathing innovation into new industries, creating compelling narratives for the latest consumer devices, and starting to make our lives easier.

Whether it was a core network buildout, lab certification, or new service delivered, 5G plus automated assurance were the dynamic duo that customers turned to as they sought to continue pushing forward.

Remember, prep and deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) rollouts have accelerated following Non-Standalone’s (NSA’s) inability to wow consumers and deliver a solid new revenue proposition.

But this means our customers are finding themselves struggling with the complexities and relative lack of maturity of the 5G SA ecosystem.

All told, there remain considerable operational challenges to sort through before 5G can be deployed – and enjoyed – at scale.

We expect this to be an active focus for at least the next 12-18 months with our priority being to help customers successfully come out the other side of this important and consequential initiative.

As a new year begins, the journey to 5G continues to live up to its name with a myriad of challenges emerging along the way.

Join our webinar on March 24th at 14:00 GMT+2 to learn how you can prepare to lead the 5G race.

The webinar will be moderated by Rachelle Bezuidenhout (Business Development Manager, Willcom), with a presentation by Stephen Douglas (Head of 5G Strategy, Spirent).

Topics will include:

Market update on the move to 5G Stand Alone (SA) with the new 5G Core.

How new initiatives, like 5G Lifecycle Assurance (Lab to Live) are safely accelerating the move to 5G SA and reducing costs.

Case Study: How a Tier 1 US Service Provider turned their multi-vendor 5G Core evolution into an innovation pipeline.

We hope to see you there to hear the lessons learned and tips from our work with early 5G movers.

This article was published in partnership with Willcom.