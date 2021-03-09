It’s a hack

Who knew that 2020 was going to be the year of the hacker?

With everyone scurrying to hide behind their screens, the cyber criminals got typing en masse.

Along with the steady incline in Covid-19 cases, we also witnessed the steady rise of cyberattacks.

Taking care of your IT security has never been more important or more of a challenge. Working from home has afforded new opportunities for social engineering attacks on you or your workforce.

These include; phishing, spear phishing, identity theft, baiting and tailgating attacks.

If any of these terms were new to you, it’s time to refresh your cyber security skills.

The big Twitter hack

Perhaps the best (and we mean this is the most negative way) hack of 2020 so far has been on Twitter.

The tech company had 130 high profile Twitter accounts hacked at the same time – including those of Barak Obama, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

The scammer raised about R180,000 worth of Bitcoin through false donations before Twitter deleted the scam tweets.

They had to block every blue tick user from tweeting until the security breach was found. How did they do it? Social engineering.

While the headlines would have you believe that the Twitter scam was some sophisticated hack, it was simply a phone call to admin staff at the cyber giant’s HQ.

The hacker managed to get the admin’s privilege account credentials and, in turn, got access to the backend of the Twitter system.

The pandemic has definitely shifted our priorities and expectations more than we could ever anticipate.

Cybersecurity and your organisation

One of the biggest shifts in thinking has been in the importance of cyber security infrastructure.

Microsoft recently released new statistics showing high levels of security concerns and plans to add a significant budget to cyber security.

The tech sphere is constantly changing, and as such, cyber security does too.

The onus on organisations is to keep up with constantly evolving technology.

The Cyber Academy, in partnership with FPD School of IT, offers specialised courses designed from the perspective of the hacker.

Our course changes as often as the digital climate does, but we also understand that the biggest threat to your digital security is you.

The individual is, despite sophisticated antivirus and cyber security software, your organization’s biggest threat. Understanding social engineering can help you to avoid becoming a statistic.

We understand that your operational resilience relies on your cyber security.

