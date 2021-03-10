Dialdirect – The only insurer to offer up to 75% Monthly Payback with their app

Cutting-edge tech combined with a compelling Monthly Payback programme is what sets Dialdirect apart from its competitors.

Our driving behaviour app is intuitively designed to track your trips and score your driving based on various factors like speeding and braking.

So, the better you drive, the more you earn. And the more you insure, the more you earn too.

In fact, when you drive right and insure right, you could be smiling all the way to the bank – with up to 75% of your comprehensive car insurance premiums back in cash.

Every. Single. Month.

How to start earning:

Get Dialdirect comprehensive car insurance. Add Dialdirect Monthly Payback. Download our app and start tracking trips (at least 8) to start earning.

How to earn even more:

Give your cover and earning potential an up to 75% boost… Keep insuring right – add home contents and buildings cover to your policy.

Move up to Monthly Payback Booster (for a small monthly fee). Complete a few simple activities. Drive and insure your way to 75% cash back monthly.

In addition to earning Monthly Payback, the Dialdirect Insurance App offers a variety of convenient features.

You can access emergency help or order a tow truck at the tap of a button. Plus, you can easily manage your policy online wherever you are.

The benefits keep coming…

So, we’ve covered the big one – up to 75% Monthly Payback.

Now, take a look at what else you get when you join Dialdirect.

500MB data when activating your profile online.

Earn monthly vouchers through our reward partners just for using our app.

Online self-service means you don’t need to call us to manage your policy.

Express Claims offers a same-day turnaround service where we approve and pay your claims on the same day.

One last thing

Earn even more Payback after four years with the Dialdirect Payback Bonus.

Add this benefit to any Dialdirect policy (car, home or buildings) and earn either 25% of all your premiums or your entire first year’s premiums back in cash*.

Click here to learn more about Dialdirect car insurance.

*Dialdirect is an authorised insurer & FSP. Ts&Cs online. Payback is dependent on the option selected. In order to qualify for the full advertised reward Payback Booster must be selected at an additional cost, and the customer must drive right, insure right and complete the additional activities. *Whichever is lesser.

This article was published in partnership with Dialdirect.