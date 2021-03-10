Get a great deal on the Huawei P Smart 2021 from MTN

MTN is offering a great deal on the Huawei P Smart 2021 smartphone.

You can now get this impressive device for just R299 per month on a 24-month MTN Mega Gigs contract.

As part of this deal, you will get 2GB data –1GB anytime data, 500MB social data, and 500MB video streaming data – as well as 25 all-network minutes each month.

You will also get 20GB free anytime data as a once-off bonus – valid for 30 days.

Additionally, for just R99 per month extra you can add a Huawei Watch GT2c and a free Bluetooth headset.

These amazing deals make the P Smart 2021 an obvious choice for anyone wanting a powerful smartphone that doesn’t break the bank.

Why you should get the Huawei P Smart 2021

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is an awesome smartphone that is designed to offer powerful performance and impressive features without costing a fortune.

It boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display which is great for viewing your favourite content, and comes in Blush Gold and Midnight Black colours.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710A processor and 4GB RAM, along with up to 128GB in storage space.

This can be supplemented with up to 512GB MicroSD storage.

The most impressive feature on this smartphone, however, is its camera.

The P Smart 2021 brings Huawei’s acclaimed camera technology to the mid-range market, offering a Quad AI Camera system that takes phenomenal photos.

This system includes a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The P Smart 2021 also offers great photography technologies to supplement its impressive hardware – like Super Night Mode and AI-assisted multi-frame noise reduction.

Such an impressive camera needs to be powered by an equally impressive battery, and Huawei has ensured this is the case.

The P Smart 2021 uses a 5,000mAh battery – nearly 50% bigger than the P Smart 2020 – and offers 22.5W SuperCharge support to give your smartphone two hours of video playback with just a 10-minute charge.

If you are in the market for a smartphone that offers great features without costing flagship prices, the P Smart 2021 is the obvious choice.

Click here to get the Huawei P Smart 2021 for just R299 per month on a MTN Mega Gigs deal.

Specifications and images of the Huawei P Smart 2021 are below.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Battery 5,000mAh

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.