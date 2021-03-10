Manage your office network anytime, anywhere with Zyxel’s Nebula Cloud Networking

As modernisation continues to dominate the strategy of businesses, it has become critical that everyone in your organisation is connected.

However, this comes with the stress of ensuring your access points, switches, and gateways are always up-to-date and operational.

Nebula Cloud Networking exists to solve this problem by enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to comprehensively and remotely ensure that network devices are always operating optimally.

“Zyxel Nebula networking devices can be quickly and easily deployed at any location through nearly zero-touch cloud provisioning” says Grant Robertson, Product Manager at Nology. “It also automatically pulls policies and configuration settings, receives firmware updates over-the-air and receives security signature updates from the cloud.”

“Part of my role as CEO is to look for the latest technology and solutions available that can help streamline our client’s operations”, says Heinz Vollmer CEO of Yaxxa Distribution. “Nology and Zyxel were technology providers that ticked all my boxes and – in particular – their cloud managed networking solution is a step above the competition in many ways.”

About Nebula Cloud Networking

Zyxel Nebula is a cloud-based network management solution that brings the benefits of the cloud to your office network.

The Nebula Control Center (NCC) gives centralized visibility and control over any Zyxel compatible wired and wireless device from a single pane of glass, from any device with an Internet connection.

It offers zero touch deployment, enhanced configurability and analysis and real-time management of your office network.

NCC offers flexible options that match your requirements, whether you are looking for a Basic (free) option giving you the peace of mind with no extra costs, or an annual or lifetime subscription to the professional pack

Zyxel Nebula makes it easy for MSPs to control and manage their clients’ network equipment remotely, ensuring that it is always running optimally with zero errors

This is particularly beneficial for the SME clients of these MSPs who may not have the staff contingent to constantly monitor their network hardware.

MSPs are given access to the Nebula Control Center (NCC), making it easy to view all their clients’ access points through a single pane of glass.

Without any additional costs, MSPs will be able to reap the benefits of Zyxel Nebula Cloud – including 24/7 access to the Nebula dashboard, device/client monitoring, and event logs from anywhere in the world.

This ensures these MSPs can provide additional value to their clients.

Nology is the official distributor of Zyxel Nebula products and solutions in South Africa, meaning that there is great support available for these devices and software products locally.

Yaxxa is ready to help your SME

Yaxxa is a great example of one of the MSPs that offer premium services using Zyxel Nebula hardware and Nebula Cloud Networking.

They are a tier one service provider with their own ECS licence, and offer a variety of premium services to SMEs across South Africa.

It has developed its own voice, data and LTE APN platforms, enabling it to offer great solutions such as VoIP, hosted cloud solutions, and MPLS and SDWAN network services.

It develops, controls, and manages these services itself, assisted by the powerful Nebula Cloud Networking solution.

Along with its commitment to using only the best upstream providers, this has enabled Yaxxa to become a major player in the South African business telecommunications market.

Yaxxa can assist your SME by creating unified communications solutions which meet your specific business needs and support you in reaching your full potential.

This article was published in partnership with Nology.