Get the best-selling Huawei P Smart 2021 from Technomobi

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is by far the best-selling smartphone at Technomobi, and has been for several months.

This is due to its impressive features, design, and hardware – which make it an outstanding device in its price range.

Following the announcement that Huawei smartphones would use the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) system rather than Google Mobile Services (GMS), the transition has been executed seamlessly – and has had little-to-no impact on day-to-day smartphone usage.

South Africans have therefore been buying this smartphone in overwhelming numbers, impressed by its incredible specifications and value.

Awesome performance

The Huawei P Smart 2021 boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%, which is great for watching videos, viewing photos, and playing games.

It uses a powerful octa-core Kirin 710A processor, has 4GB RAM, and offers up to 128GB storage – more than enough space for your videos, photos, and games.

Its camera is also incredibly impressive for smartphones in this segment, offering a quad-lens system headlined by a 48MP main sensor.

This system also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The P Smart 2021’s camera system is powered by a variety of advanced technologies, too, including Super Night Mode and AI-assisted multi-frame noise reduction.

The front camera then uses an 8MP sensor and offers popular features like AI Beauty Mode and Circular Flash.

When it comes to power, the Huawei P Smart 2021 boasts a 5,000mAh battery, which combined with Huawei’s AI Power Saving technology means you don’t have to worry about running out of juice during the day.

The smartphone also offers a 22.5W SuperCharge function that allows you to get enough battery charge to watch two hours of video after just 10 minutes of charging.

Huawei P Smart 2021 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.67-inch 2,400 x 1,080 LCD Processor Kirin 710A RAM 4GB Storage 64GB / 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Battery 5,000mAh

Height – 165.65 mm

Depth – 9.26 mm

Weight – approx 206 g (including the battery) *Product size, product weight, and related specifications are theoretical values only. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

