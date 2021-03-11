PUMA partners with Pargo for nationwide click & collect delivery

Sports company PUMA has partnered with South African smart logistics company Pargo to empower their customers with the convenience of Click & Collect delivery.

Thanks to this partnership, PUMA customers now have the option for their favourite sporting goods to be delivered to any one of over 3 000 pickup points located nationwide.

These Pargo pickup points allow consumers to collect their online orders at popular retailers, like SPAR, Clicks and Caltex, at a time that meets their schedules best.

“Once our first Click & Collect PUMA orders were placed, we quickly realised that Click & Collect is a delivery service our customers have been looking for.”

“It gives our on-the-go customers full control of their deliveries, allowing them to plan their days around collection instead of waiting on a delivery,” said Christopher Baird Teamhead Ecommerce South Africa at PUMA Group.

While consumers can still have their PUMA orders delivered through traditional methods, the decision to partner with Pargo means even more consumers can get access to affordable delivery that suits their needs.

This claim resonates specifically with many South African consumers who live in non-urban areas that have historically been difficult to reach.

Traditional delivery methods fail to accommodate those who live in areas with improper addresses and informal infrastructure. It is also typically very costly to deliver to small towns and rural areas.

However, Click & Collect circumvents these challenges by giving the consumer the power to choose a local pickup point in an area that is most convenient for them.

“Bringing accessible delivery to anybody in Africa is what we aim for at Pargo and so we were delighted to assist PUMA with extending their customer footprint to all corners of the South African landscape,” said Derk Hoekert, co-founder at Pargo.

On the PUMA website, customers can now select Pargo Click & Collect as a delivery option once they have reached the checkout page.

Choosing this option will open a map of over 3 000 pickup points to which customers can have their online orders delivered.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband .