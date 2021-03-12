Incredible stories of how tech enables dreams!

South Africa’s leading tech retailer, Incredible Connection, has embarked on a journey of hope and inspiration with the aim of touching the imagination of South Africans.

Through the Tech That Enables Dreams initiative the retailer intends to help many move closer to their dreams and aspirations.

The Tech That Enables Dreams initiative is all about the individuals that are not afraid of taking risks, those that push the envelope and breakthrough their own limitations.

The individuals who want to start a new hobby, complete their studies, launch a new business venture or simply live a healthier lifestyle.

It is all about igniting the fighting and tenacious spirit South Africans are known for and the campaign’s influencers combine their skills and expertise with Incredible Connection’s tech in order to show that it is indeed possible to realise your dreams – no matter how big or small they may seem.

Meet Batundi and Tshilidzi Mlaudzi, two different individuals in two different industries.

While Batundi is a young upcoming musician and Tshilidzi a talented animator, these two individuals did not let their background or where they are from dictate their dreams.

Equipped with the best tech, they took the leap of faith in bringing their dreams to life.

Incredible artist, Tresor, takes us through his musical career and shares the opportunity that takes Batundi a step closer to his dream of becoming a recording artist.

Starting a business as a creative is often difficult, but having the right tech highlights the power of possibility that comes with having a passion, diligence to pursue a dream and the vision that embraces the impossible.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker and showrunner Rethabile Ramaphakela’s inspiring story shows us that having the right tools is crucial in bringing your vision to life while independent filmmaker and environmentalist Willem van den Heever’s passion to create and innovate are perfectly paired with 11th Gen Intel Core processors in telling unique and truthful stories about our planet.

The young filmmaker set out to combine his skills with the latest tech to educate the world on the impact we have on the environment so that we can discover, change and improve the actions we take to guarantee a sustainable planet for future generations.

Incredible stories of how tech enables dreams do not only remind us that it is possible to reach your dreams, but go an extra mile to show us how it’s done.

