Netcash partners with Ecwid E-Commerce to make it easier for SMEs to launch online shops

Leading payment solutions provider, Netcash, has partnered with e-commerce platform, Ecwid E-Commerce, to launch Netcash Shop.

Powered by Ecwid E-Commerce, Netcash Shop allows merchants to create an e-commerce shop and start selling their products online within a matter of minutes.

Tight integration with Netcash Payment Gateway makes it simple for merchants to accept a wide range of payments options.

With no setup charges and low transaction fees, Netcash Shop is one of the most powerful and cost-effective e-commerce platforms for small and medium businesses.

The launch of this new offering gives smaller South African companies a new e-commerce platform and shopping cart option that costs around half as much as the other popular solutions.

For companies that already have a website, a Netcash Shop shopping cart or shop can easily be added to a site built on a content management system like WordPress, Wix or Joomla.

Those that don’t have a site can create an Instant Site, no coding required, or add their Netcash Shop to their social media platforms.

Once a business sets up its Netcash Shop, it can easily promote and sell its products on Google, Facebook, Instagram, email and other platforms.

Business owners can manage their shop on-the-go with the Netcash Shop mobile app for iOS and Android. The close partnership between Ecwid E-Commerce and Netcash also means that clients will be able to access local first-line support for the software driving their online shop.

The fully integrated Netcash Payment Gateway allows merchants to offer clients multiple payment options when checking out.

“On the heels of the banner year for e-commerce, there has never been a more critical time for SMEs to sell online,” says Scott Varner, Vice President of Business Development at Ecwid E-Commerce.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Netcash and the opportunity it represents for local merchants to access a whole range of powerful, easy-to-use e-commerce solutions to help their businesses grow and thrive.”

Adds Charles Pittaway, managing director at Netcash: “We are launching Netcash Shop with the goal of making it easy for small merchants to launch an online shop, complete with integration into a payments gateway and logistics partners.”

“Ecwid E-Commerce was the perfect partner for this venture with a robust, yet easy-to-use platform that powers hundreds of thousands of online shops in 175 countries.”

“The launch of Netcash Shop is just the beginning of our drive to make e-commerce more accessible to small and medium business in South Africa, with a single platform that covers all the basics.”

“Over the months to come, we aim to build an e-commerce ecosystem that offers a wide range of tools and solutions that empower our merchants to do more online.”

