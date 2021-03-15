Herotel targeting more than 18 new towns in Western Cape Fibre expansion

Herotel is proud to announce that it will be bringing fibre internet to more than 18 new towns in the Western Cape, taking the tally up to 24.

Fibre networks are already live in Worcester, Swellendam, Riversdale, Robertson, Lutzville and Vredendal with building underway in 10 more.

Herotel has a long relationship with the Western Cape and already services more than 30 000 internet connections out of 12 local offices for more than 15 years.

Coert Smit, Herotel Breedenet General Manager, adds, “We cannot wait to introduce our already large customer base to fibre internet. It is critical to the local economies of these towns that we build the best infrastructure we can, supported by great quality wireless internet on the urban fringes and for farms.”

Herotel prefers to construct the majority of its fibre above the ground as mid-block networks by planting a single pole in the telecommunications servitude between neighbours.

Herotel has learned through experience that underground (digging trenches for fibre cables) in suburbs can cause unforeseen damage to driveways, walls and flower gardens.

It is also a slow, expensive process that, because of the costs, ends up in higher monthly subscription fees for residents.

The second distinction is affordability. Herotel sells a 10Mbps fibre line (True Uncapped & Symmetrical) for only R499 per month, which is almost 33% more affordable than the majority of large fibre network operators (FNOs).

All packages will come with a free installation, free-to-use router and month-to-month deals, making it affordable for most people to connect to a world-class fibre network.

Direct Access is the other reason Herotel offers better prices than most FNO’s, who choose to resell their services through national ISP middlemen. Herotel prefers selling directly to customers.

Why pay two companies when you only need one? Dealing with two different companies also becomes challenging if things go wrong, especially when customers have to figure out who they are supposed to call.

When you connect to a Herotel network, you only deal with Herotel’s call centre and Herotel’s physical support teams. It keeps customers satisfied and prices low.

Residents can be assured that Herotel doesn’t allow outside contractors to build their fibre networks and that they aim to use up to 70% local labour during the building of the feeder network.

Herotel believes in building long-term partnerships with the towns where they operate and in most cases will open a local office where it will employ technicians and sales staff.

The Western Cape fibre network will improve access to education, entertainment and open new business opportunities across the province.

As a further bonus to homeowners, it has also been proven that access to fibre increases the value of properties over time.

Herotel is very proud to bring fibre internet to the Western Cape, and to welcome new customers to its fibre family.

This article was published in partnership with Herotel.