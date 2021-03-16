Great deals from Takealot Top 20 in Tech sale

Takealot is running its Top 20 in Tech sale, which offers fantastic deals on a variety of technology products.

You can get major savings on products such as laptops, smartphones, TVs, and even routers.

Takealot also offers the widest range of TVs in South Africa, and many of these popular TVs are now available on sale too.

Enjoy free shipping on all non-bulky goods, too, including any TVs under 75-inches.

If you would like to take advantage of the great deals on offer, there are numerous payment options available, including:

If you would like to take advantage of the great deals on offer, simple choose from many safe and easy ways to pay:

Ozow (Formerly known as i-Pay)

PayFast

Cash on Delivery

Mobicred

Masterpass by Mastercard

NSFAS Wallet (Formerly sBux)

Discovery Miles

eBucks

Credit Card

Visa and Maestro Electron debit card

There is also the option to purchase one of these awesome products using a Nedbank Personal Loan credit offer, which makes it more affordable to secure your dream tech purchase. Even better?

All Nedbank Personal Loans are subject to instant approval!

The sale will be running until 18 March – and we have detailed the best deals available in the sale below.

ASUS Celeron N3350 Laptop – R4,499

GoPro Hero8 Black Holiday Bundle – R7,499

NetGear AC1000 Wi-Fi Router – R749

Seagate Barracuda 250GB SSD – R749

Samsung 43-inch Display Crystal Processor 4K UHD TV – R6,299

Hisense 43-inch UHD Smart TV – R5,099

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 256GB 5G – R19,499

This article was published in partnership with Takealot.