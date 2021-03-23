VodaTrade takes small businesses online by enabling the digital transformation of SMMEs and micro-traders

VodaTrade from Vodacom Financial Services connects small businesses to digitally trade seamlessly with their business network.

VodaTrade is aimed at enabling SMEs to better manage, track and analyze their small businesses in a fully digital manner.

Through this platform SMMEs and micro-traders can digitize and integrate their systems with their trading partners in order to achieve their business goals in a seamless and user-centric way.

The platform simplifies the trading process and eliminates hiccups in the supply chain.

In the modern business environment, digitisation is the key to long-term success.

We sat down with the Executive Head of VodaTrade Jenny Pather who explains the impact that this innovative new solution will have on local small traders.

What role does digital transformation play in the evolving business landscape, especially for small businesses?

Research shows that small businesses that invest in digitisation and technology grow three times faster than those that spent the least on digitising. By doing so, small businesses enhance their customer experience and the way in which they access customers.

Digitising a business includes everything from digital marketing, e-commerce, cyber security, cloud services and optimised processes for both internal and external interactions.

It was already clear at the beginning of 2020, even before the advent of Covid, that in order to be able to embrace the fourth industrial revolution, small businesses must react more quickly and develop a clear digital strategy to avoid being overwhelmed by the options available.

They need to understand markets and competitors and discover what digital leaders in their particular sector are doing. VodaTrade’s ultimate objective is to digitise the end to end value chain for the small business.

What has changed since the arrival of Covid-19?

The pandemic has proved that it’s critical for a business to be resilient in order to survive during tough times.

It has also brought new ways of working, new customer behaviour patterns and disrupted supply chains. This has forced small businesses – which have previously not been able to migrate to online processes – to innovate and to pivot to avoid being left behind.

The digital component in business is therefore set to become the permanent transformation around which businesses will prioritise the allocation of finances, devise sale strategies and build lasting connections with their customers.

The message from COVID-19 is clear for small businesses: adapt or perish.

For many small businesses, the process of digitising practically is challenging. Where would an SME even begin the process and not to be overwhelmed by the options available? What do companies have to do to understand their customers’ needs and their competitors’ digital strengths?

It may seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. The important thing is to take incremental steps in the right direction.

Map out what your ideal digital state is and then create a roadmap to get there. Identify where you are burning the most time and money.

Where is your business most in need of digitisation? Is it understanding your customer or is it enabling your employees? Maybe it’s something as simple as automated e-mail responses.

But before digitisation can begin, small businesses in particular must evaluate the core purpose of their business. What are the core priorities? What customer needs are you satisfying? How can digitising the business make these core activities more effective and efficient?

Digital transformation is not just using technology for the sake of technology – it is using technology wisely to make better business decisions.

All the buzz words out there now such as 4IR, big data, robotics and machine learning can be intimidating and small companies may think that it is too complex and too costly to implement. The bottom line is to start with the basics and make the business information-enabled, step by step.

How will VodaTrade change the South African business landscape?

Our Trading Bridge platform is quite vast in its operations, switching transactions to the value of R200 billion a year.

Our objective is to enable the small business to access this platform and enable them to transact on a national scale.

How does this work practically for partners in the trading process and small retailers and suppliers?

VodaTrade enables the small supplier to seamlessly transact with large organisations with complex systems without having to worry about backend complexity.

SMEs today are the heartbeat of our South African economy and it’s important that they are not left behind in their digital journey.

Often, the small business doesn’t have the right business tools to automate their trade activities and end up having to do a lot of things manually.

VodaTrade takes away this complexity from dealing with large partners, as well provide the small business some data insights to make informed decisions easily.

It also links small retailers and suppliers with other traders by managing transaction flows between these partners in a guaranteed, auditable and secure manner.

Even the smallest company can be part of the information chain, by accessing VodaTrade.

What point-of-sale options are available and how can they best be applied by a trading business?

VodaPay Max is a point-of-sale device card machine that can dip, swipe, chip ‘n pin, tap ‘n go and scan ‘n pay.

It also offers value added services to vend products like the Lotto, prepaid electricity and ticketing. These multiple functions mean seamless, contactless payments for the vendor and customer.

It is a stand-alone device with no phone or tablet needed and uses a touch screen display to update information, adjust and complete transactions.

VodaPay Chop-Chop QR Code is a payment solution where customers can pay using a mobile app to scan a QR Code instead of using a physical bank card or EFT.

It removes the need for customers to use physical cards and is suitable for facilitating purchases away from the base, for example in markets, for donations or mobile payments out on the road.

Can Trading Bridge also enable small and informal retailers?

In the SMME sector of the retail chain, small and informal retailers, such as Spaza shops, forecourt retailer and “mom-and-pop” stores, currently exchange information manually and have limited document tracking capability.

Our Vodacom Ordering Solution, part of our Trading Bridge portfolio, enables automation of business processes by integrating orders into the formal chain.

It also provides crucial data insights into the business.

This solution is able to work on the VodaPay Max and together, this enables multiple business tools for the small informal trader to run his business.

What are the other benefits that small suppliers can see from VodaTrade?

VodaTrade systems boost small suppliers to automate the way they manage their interactions with retailers, analyse and manage transactions.

There is a single interface for interaction with all the business’s trading partners, which provides analytics on transactions and operations, checks compliance of invoices, measures turnaround time from order to invoice.

VodaTrade also enables the supplier to upload and manage his catalogue.

Not only is this used for validation in all transactions with the supplier’s partners, it is also a single repository to manage the product information to be shared with his network.

VodaTrade enables the supplier to quickly extend his network and digitisation by tapping into the large list of partners that is already present on Trading Bridge.

In the coming months, VodaTrade will be layering personalised services such as insurance as well as supply chain financing that will enable simple funding at a click of a button.

This will leverage our successful Vodalend portfolio.

VodaTrade is designed to support, uplift and integrate small businesses. We look forward to enabling them on their digitisation journey.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom Financial Services.