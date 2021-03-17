Reach your study goals with 10% off selected student products at Incredible Connection!

South Africa’s leader in Tech, Incredible Connection has been at the forefront of work and study life for the past 25 years.

The Tech giant has stayed on top of its game throughout the years thanks to quality Tech coupled with Incredible deals and expertise.

This has meant that Incredible Connection is not only the number one work and study destination for South Africans, but also your go-to shop for everything you need to get a step closer to your dreams.

With the Tech That Enables Dreams initiative in full effect, Incredible Connection is here to ensure you reach your 2021 goals.

The initiative is all about the individuals who are not afraid of taking risks, pushing the envelope and breaking through their own limitations.

It is the young student who wants to further their studies and needs the right entry-level laptop to do so and achieve great results. It is about you!

Featuring the best-in-class notebooks, affordable smart printers, networking devices and a conferencing range, Incredible Connection has the Tech for every student and business.

Great deals

With the academic year well underway, students will be happy to know that they get 10% off selected products.

This smasher deal will certainly help students get a step closer to producing A+ results all year long!

All you need to do is present your student card or uniform in-store when making your purchase.

Visit your work and study destination to help you keep track and stay on top of your daily demands while working towards your study goals.

With any of our quick and convenient payment options – from EFT Pro, Mobicred, PayU, and the option to pay on credit, you can keep your productivity at its optimum level!

With simple credit terms, tech now and pay later with an affordable 12-month Revolving Credit facility that lets you get the Tech to help you work & study better.

Incredible stories of how tech enables dreams do not only remind us that it is possible to reach your dreams, but go an extra mile to show us how it’s done.

Keep your eyes posted on our social media platforms to catch a glimpse of how our Tech Enables Dreams.

Don’t forget to tell us how Tech could enable your 2021 dreams and you could be one of the selected participants for the #TechDreams initiative.

Visit www.incredible.co.za for more information.

This article was published in partnership with Incredible Connection.