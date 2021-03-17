How the Galaxy S21 5G ensures you never have to choose between great videos or photos

When Samsung released its Galaxy S21 5G in January it introduced its best Galaxy yet – from power to performance.

Considering the incredible innovation of the S Series over the years, this is an amazing feat.

The series has also resolved an issue many people face – choosing one smartphone for video and another for photos – as the Galaxy S21 5G series does it all with impressive pro-grade camera technology.

The Galaxy S21 5G has an enhanced 108MP main sensor, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide that doubles as a macro lens.

There are also two 10MP telephoto lenses which offer 10x zoom and 3x zoom respectively.

The standout technology that ensures you never have to choose between video and photo is 8K Video Snap.

This innovative feature lets you grab crystal clear images from your 8K video footage with just one smartphone.

With 8K Video Snap you can capture live-action and then still be able to select unexpected still shots every time you hit record.

Now, when you film an epic scene like a bungee jump, you can go through the footage and discover that moment fear turned into exhilaration and save it in a crystal clear high-resolution photo.

Finding moments that you may have otherwise missed, and selecting it from 8K video, is a game-changer.

You’ll also enjoy features such as Single Take, which automatically gives you a variety of unexpected still and video formats every time you film a scene.

Amazing features

The Galaxy S21 5G series also boasts its most advanced processor ever, stunning edge-to-edge 120Hz displays, 5G support, and a massive battery for uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.

It will be available in a variety of models – including the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen for the first time – so you can find the perfect device to complement your personal style and needs.

With the Samsung trade-in programme, you can get R4,800 guaranteed value1 when you trade-in your Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9 and Note 10 devices.

Consumers can trade in over 6,000 Samsung and non-Samsung eligible devices such as laptops, mobile phones, smartwatches, and tablets.

With Samsung, you can trade in as many devices as you like exclusively at Samsung Stores nationwide and on the Samsung Online Store, which both offer you a convenient and safe way to switch to the new Galaxy S21 Series 5G.

Samsung Care+, the accidental damage protection service plan exclusive to Galaxy smartphones, offers even more value. You can purchase your Galaxy S21 Series 5G and get Samsung Care+ from as little as R499 once-off (this includes two screen repairs over 24 months2).

1 Value of discount off will vary based on the quality of the pre-owned device submitted for trade-in

2 Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ offer available until 31 March 2021.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.