Get premium broadband access for R199

Households across South Africa can now get a premium fixed-LTE broadband connection for R199 per month.

Supersonic is offering a range of fixed-LTE home broadband products over MTN’s award-winning network.

For entry-level users there is a 60GB service, with 30GB anytime data and 30GB after-hours data, for only R199 per month.

For those looking for more data, there are larger packages, including:

120GB (60GB + 60GB) for R399 per month .

. 200GB (100GB + 100GB) for R599 per month .

. 300GB (150GB + 150GB) for R799 per month.

For high-end users, Supersonic is also offering an uncapped solution for R999 per month.

All these products are available on simple month-to-month contracts – which means no long-term commitment, no credit checks, and no complicated paperwork.

All subscribers will also get a free-to-use LTE router which they can keep for as long as the service remains active.

