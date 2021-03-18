NBCube’s Hybrid backup technology lowers risk and leverages cloud scale to massively improve availability

Small businesses accounted for 22% of South Africa’s turnover in the 2019 financial year, according to Stats SA. These small businesses need solutions that make sense for their unique context.

This is often relegated to affordability only, while forgetting that small businesses suffer the same penalties and constraints of larger enterprises when it comes to data loss, including the legal responsibility and practical implications thereof.

When designing NBCube as a backup solution, we kept small businesses in mind.

Although varying in size, these businesses all share the same basic needs for data backup, security, recoverability in case of disaster and compliance to acts like the POPIA act.

Automation

Watering our gardens and backups share a common theme – If we don’t automate them, they probably won’t happen.

We automate backups based on schedules. We also support a continuous backup mode so that your backups happen without needing to think about it.

At the end of each week, we send you a report of what went well or what didn’t go well and, if requested, we can tell you about failures on the day that they happen as well.

A backup needs to be a backup

A backup isn’t a backup if you can’t restore it. That sounds incredibly obvious. However, when is the last time you tried a test restore of a file or an email? Last month? A year ago? Never?

For most of us, the answer is closer to never.

We hope that what we have in place is enough to guard us against the thought of data loss or corruption – be it willful in the case of ransomware or even your own error, like encrypting your data and forgetting the password.

Once a month we will run a test restore on an agreed upon item with you, a file, or an email or anything else that we agree on to ensure that your backup data is a backup that you can trust.

How small is too small?

In March 2020 we all went home and learnt that what is in the office is relatively useless if we can’t take it home or if it can’t work from anywhere.

NBCube’s come in three sizes for that exact reason. From the original size, it scales to a massive 48 Terabytes of usable RAID protected storage. NBCube Mini and NBCube Micro can scale to as small as a single terabyte for a home office or a single user business.

Each NBCube mirrors itself to a cloud backup as well, fully automated, without intervention required.

How many copies are enough?

At minimum, we use the 3 2 1 rule of backup – 3 copies of your data (your production data and 2 backup copies), on two different media (disk and cloud) with one copy off-site in Microsoft Azure for disaster recovery.

Why at minimum?

If we consider that RAID produces more than one copy and that Azure cloud storage stores your data three times, we can rewrite that sentence as: we have a production copy (on your PC or Mac or Linux workstation or your NAS or your server etc.), another 2 copies on RAID storage and another 3 copies in the cloud. 1+2+3=6 copies of your data, on three different media: your PC, on a NBCube and in the Azure cloud.

Microsoft Azure

Backup should be able to be done securely, be legally compliant, be auditable and be trustworthy. Cloud storage is a commodity, but trust isn’t.

We’ve chosen the most trusted place in the world from a cloud vendor with a proven track record for defending customer data in court. Their technology is pretty amazing.

Also, we absorb the complete setup process for you and ensure that you have complete transparency with regards to costs.

Once you have an investment in Microsoft Azure, it’s simple to add other services relevant to your business.

Legal requirements

The POPIA Act asks businesses to prove that data is protected.

Can you prove that you’re able to backup your data using an auditable process?

While we’re about securing your customers’ data – are your backups protected in transit and in their final resting place?

There’s very little benefit to using an unencrypted tape or external hard drive that can be inspected without your consent or knowledge.

Using several sets of external hard drives can be a workable process, in fact many small businesses use this method, however it’s easy to forget a backup drive at home, or even lose it due to theft or other circumstances.

We encrypt your backups as they occur over any network, your local network as well as offsite copies as they flow over the internet.

Your NBCube backup copy as well as your cloud backup copy in Microsoft Azure are both encrypted at rest. This means that your backups cannot be read by us or anyone else, should they manage to get a copy.

How long do you keep your backup?

Data retention charges drop with time. We take advantage of Microsoft Azure’s storage tiering, which means your storage costs drop the longer your data is at rest.

What makes NBCube special?

NBCube is a complete backup solution designed for SMBs by SMBs. NBCube allows us to backup anything from a single file on a laptop to complete copies of servers with bare metal recovery as well as

Office 365 and GSuite data in a cost effective and predictable manner.

It’s a managed backup solution, where we do ALL of the work, based on agreed backup terms, and then let you know how things are going periodically.

At minimum, we secure 3 copies of your data and we absorb the setup process with the option to increase your cloud services should you want or need to.

