Award winning Frogfoot makes double up promo permanent for the majority of its fibre packages

Frogfoot Networks, a licensed open-access infrastructure provider has announced changes to its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) packages that will see customers on packages of 50Mbps and below have their line speeds permanently increased, while the speed of entry level packages has also been increased to 30Mbps.

All this will be done with absolutely no price increase on any packages.

Frogfoot, which is focused on expanding fibre beyond South Africa’s metropolitan areas, has been running its Double Up promo since 1 April 2020 in an effort to support South Africans who have had to work and study from home.

This short term promotion is now being ended in favour of permanent changes that will bring further improvements in speed for customers.

From 1 May, changes to Frogfoot’s FTTH Access Home Product will see the introduction of a new product, which offers 30Mbps on both symmetric and asymmetric packages, while the old 10Mbps packages (since doubled up to 20Mbps) will be increased to 30Mbps.

Additionally, these improvements will be made available to users living in areas that were previously excluded from the Double Up campaign.

The below comparison of old vs. new line speed upgrades will reflect as follows.

Old Speed New Speed 5 Mbps (Retirement package in select locations) 10 Mbps* (Retirement package in select locations) 10 Mbps 30 Mbps 20 Mbps 50 Mbps 50 Mbps 100 Mbps 100 Mbps 100 Mbps 200 Mbps 200 Mbps 500 Mbps 500 Mbps 1,000 Mbps 1,000 Mbps “2020 was the year that everything changed and during those unexpected and unprecedented times, we know that Frogfoot has offered unwavering support, fantastic promotions, and innovative services. In fact, we were even voted Best Fibre Service Provider for 2020, an award that we are more than honoured to have received,” says Shane Chorley, Head of Sales and Marketing at Frogfoot. “So, why would 2021 be any different? We listened to our customers and to the communities that we service, and we are proud to announce changes to our packages that give more speed at the same price, and allows them to do so much more,” Chorley adds. The Double Up campaign showed that users often underestimate their internet requirements: customers on lower 10 and 20Mbps packages saw their data usage increase by 30% when moved to a higher line speed. The need for more bandwidth and data is only going to go up as people increasingly use multiple connected devices (including mobile phones, tablets and smart watches), stream more video content in higher quality (via a connected smart TV or media box) and use the Internet of Things for smart home applications (lighting, air conditioning, access control and security, and more). “The growth in demand for data has been immense with many ISPs seeing their network traffic doubling over the past 12 months. With more speed and more data, Frogfoot offers more bang for your buck. We cannot think of a better way to celebrate and thank our customers as they embrace the new hybrid model of work where employees demand high quality connectivity to remain productive” says Chorley. Frogfoot currently supplies fibre to over 140 ISPs on its national network. This means consumers and businesses can choose a service provider that delivers the value they are looking for.

This article was published in partnership with Frogfoot Networks.