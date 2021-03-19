OPPO and MTN partner to bring new smartphones to South Africa

OPPO has partnered with MTN to give the mobile network’s customers the opportunity to buy a variety of OPPO smartphones – including the new OPPO A15 and A53s.

The smartphone maker arrived in South Africa in September 2020 and has already become one of the top five smartphone brands to own in certain segments.

Get the OPPO A15 or A53s from MTN.

It is because of great smartphones like the A15 and A53s that the company has achieved this, explains Head of GTM Operations at OPPO South Africa Liam Faurie.

“OPPO is dedicated to offering technology that does more, but costs less,” said Faurie.

“It’s about creating a platform that encourages users to explore, experience and experiment with the power of our handheld devices, without breaking the bank.”

Executive of Sales and Distribution at MTN South Africa Nico Jacobs said MTN is happy to be selling OPPO’s smartphones.

“Having OPPO’s high-end and superbly crafted handsets available at MTN stores offers our customers a wider selection of affordable devices that do not trade-off features for price,” said Jacobs.

“As a leading network provider in South Africa, we work towards providing accessibility, affordability and superior products and services to our locals. At MTN we believe that everyone deserves a benefit of a modern connected life hence we have invested heavily on our network so that customers get the best connectivity experience on their devices.”

OPPO A15

The OPPO A15’s biggest feature is arguably its impressive camera system, which offers amazing photography for its price.

The camera system uses three sensors which are powered by AI, including a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera.

It also offers 15 photo filters and 10 video filters, and supports HDR – making it a great device for budding photographers and social media users.

The A15 packs 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and you don’t have to worry about charging your smartphone during the day thanks to its 4,230mAh battery.

In terms of its screen, the OPPO A15 has a 6.42-inch, 1,600 x 720 resolution waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

It is available on a My MTNChoice Flex R60 contract for just R179 per month.

OPPO A53s

The OPPO A53s brings premium features to the mid-range smartphone market, including a 90Hz HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate for optimal display performance.

The A53s features 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, as well as an improved 16MP selfie camera to go with its triple-lens rear camera system.

OPPO has also packed a 5,000mAh battery into this smartphone to ensure your device never struggles to last the day.

The OPPO A53s is available on a My MTNChoice Flexi R60 contract for just R269 per month.

The specifications of both these smartphones can be viewed below.

OPPO A15

Oppo A15 Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.52-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 5MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB Battery 4,230mAh

OPPO A53

Oppo A53s Operating System Android 10 Main Display 6.5-inch 720 x 1,600 IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Network LTE Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C Battery 5,000mAh

This article was published in partnership with OPPO.