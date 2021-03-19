Presented by Hisense

Hisense H50 – The new player in the premium smartphone market

19 March 2021

The Hisense H50 is launching in South Africa on 24 March and is a serious competitor in the premium market.

It’s about time that a smartphone came along and created a stir in the premium mobile device market.

Enter Hisense, the new unsung hero from China, who has launched their latest Infinity H50 range.

The H50 range is a serious contender in the premium market and is jam-packed with features to create a user experience that rivals the best phones out there.

The H50 has three options to choose from: the H50, the H50 Zoom, and the H50 Lite.

The H50 range has been designed to satisfy consumer needs through boosted-up or streamlined derivatives, but the fundamental platform across the entire range remains the same.

Camera

The H50 houses four cameras. The rear camera set-up combines a 64 MP HD main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and an impressive multi-functional 2MP depth and macro-lens.

The H50 also has a 32MP front camera, which has a new feature called ‘Beauty Mode’.

It intelligently identifies the light conditions and adjusts the aperture automatically, so there are no more blurry, spur-of-the-moment photos.

The H50 Zoom also has a first-of-its-kind 16MP pop-up camera with a flash. This signature piece allows you to capture impeccable selfies in portrait mode.

Performance

The H50 and H50 Zoom use an octa-core processor that is supported by 6GB of RAM and a standard 128GB storage facility to run Android 11 seamlessly.

The H50 Lite is slightly smaller with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, but don’t let that deter you – it performs just as well as the rest of the H50 family.

Another very important aspect that Hisense has factored into the H50 series is its security features.

The side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition technology mean these phones are basically impenetrable.

Consider them as a personal safety deposit box for all your confidential digital information.

Design

Another key feature of the H50 is its impressive screen.

With a 91.26% screen-to-body ratio, it wraps around the entire device – which is why Hisense has aptly named its range “Infinity”.

It’s clear to see that Hisense has placed a large emphasis on the way these smartphones present themselves – in terms of their display, design, and performance.

The H50’s design is inspired by the movement of light, and it comes in two colours: Pine Green and Black Jade.

The carved 3D gradient also creates a colour-changing effect from different angles and feels masterfully crafted to the touch.

The H50 Zoom is then finished with an artistic iridescent effect, giving it an avant-garde and vogue-like quality.

The Hisense H50 range will be launched in South Africa on 24 March at 16:00.

Click here to watch the Hisense H50 range’s South African launch.

This article was published in partnership with Hisense.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Hisense H50 – The new player in the premium smartphone market