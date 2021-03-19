Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Video Play

Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated Justice League remake is now available on Video Play, bringing DC’s latest blockbuster to South African audiences.

The movie reimagines the original Justice League film, which was launched in 2017, with the recently-launched “Snyder’s Cut” presenting the film as original director Zack Snyder first intended it.

Snyder was unfortunately forced to step down during post-production following the passing of his daughter, meaning he didn’t oversee the completion of his original film.

Instead, Joss Whedon was hired to complete the film, which included the cutting of several scenes to shorten the film in accordance with a Warner Bros request.

To fans’ delight, Snyder has now reworked the film to include the previously-excluded scenes, and he has also added new material to improve upon the original movie even more.

Critics have reacted positively to the new version of the film, which launched in the US on 18 March, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League receiving a rating of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League below.

Get it on Video Play

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is now available on Video Play for just R40.

Video Play offers a variety of other popular blockbusters, as well as local and international series, music videos, and live events.

The top movies and series currently available on Video Play include Jumanji – The Next Level, Birds of Prey, Titanic, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984, Grey’s Anatomy, Grown-ish, and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Additionally, there are a variety of dedicated Video Play bundles available through Vodacom that make it even cheaper to watch your favourite movies and shows.

Download the Video Play app on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to watch your favourite content today.

Click here to sign up for Video Play.

This article was published in partnership with Video Play.