Herotel targeting 18 towns and suburbs on its expanded Eastern Cape fibre footprint

Herotel is excited to announce that it is planning to bring Hero fibre to 13 new towns and suburbs that will join its five live fibre networks in Despatch, Jeffreys Bay, Gonubie, Vincent, Queenstown and Cradock.

These towns and suburbs join more than 100 such projects that Herotel is currently involved in across South Africa.

Anne Bhagwan, Eastern Cape growth manager, says, “We are excited to bring internet speeds of up to 100Mbps all the way from Jeffreys Bay to Aliwal North.”

“The Eastern Cape is a booming province, and by putting down world-class fibre internet we help its residents partake in the digital economy.”

Herotel has a twenty-year track record connecting cities and towns that have been overlooked by the big telecommunications companies in favour of the large metro’s and has invested more than 700 million Rand to build new fibre networks.

Herotel already connects more than 100 000 customers to their networks and has employed local residents on almost all of their fibre network construction projects.

There are three important ways in which Herotel differs to most other Fibre operators: They build their fibre in the air to keep prices low, they sell directly to consumers to keep them low and in most cases they establish a local office to keep service levels high.

Angelique Scheepers, Eastern Cape network manager, says, “Our approach to fibre is very different from the rest. We want to build it ourselves using local labour, not using contractors that don’t care about these places.”

“We also want to maintain it from our local offices in these towns, not from a major metro far away. In short, we want to sell the kind of fibre experience we want for ourselves: fast, affordable and great service when you need it.”

Herotel prefers a direct access model, which means that they will sell and service their fibre network from the local office. No middlemen ISP’s are involved, which means that prices stay low for the long haul and quality of service remains very high.

Herotel believes that all South Africans deserve world-class fibre internet. Rural communities, like metro’s, need the best possible internet solution available to allow them to work, educate and entertain themselves in the comfort of their home.

A fibre network will also improve local access to information which will grow the local economy and help create more jobs. We are very excited about potentially partnering with you on a world-class fibre network.

