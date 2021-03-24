What to know when buying a PC monitor

If you are in the market for a PC monitor, the different types of panel technologies can be confusing.

The three panel types that you will be choosing between are TN, IPS, and VA – but which one is right for you, and how do you recommend the best monitor for your customer?

Twisted Nematic (TN)

TN panels are the oldest of the three technologies and, in comparison to the other panel types, offer the lowest picture quality.

These monitors are particularly great for office use, however, as they offer faster response times and refresh rates at a better price.

They are also great for users on a budget as they are the most affordable monitors available.

Examples:

In-Plane Switching (IPS)

IPS monitors, on the other hand, offer the best colour accuracy and contrast ratios, making these monitors ideal for creators.

They also offer superior viewing angles, meaning the image remains fantastic when looking at your display from somewhere other than straight in front.

However, they give up some ground on TN monitors when it comes to high refresh rates and response times, making them less suitable for highly-competitive gamers – unless you are willing to spend a lot of money on a premium version.

Examples:

Vertical Alignment (VA)

Finally, VA panels sit between the more affordable TN monitors and the premium IPS alternatives when it comes to pricing.

They don’t quite match the viewing angles and colour accuracy of an IPS monitor, but are close enough that they serve as a flexible alternative.

They do however offer slower response times to TN panels.

While VA panels also used to be known for ghosting and motion blur, FreeSync and G-Sync have now solved that issue and the latest models feature this technology.

Interestingly, because they have the best contrast ratio of all the panel types, they are often used in TVs.

This means they are great if you watch lots of movies and series on your PC, but with poor refresh rates, they are not that great for gamers.

Examples:

To help you make a decision, below is a brief summary of which monitors are best suited to different users:

TN: Office-use, budget-focused users.

IPS: Photo/video editors, high-end non-competitive gamers, programmers, all-round users who don’t mind weaker contrast levels.

VA: Office workers/students, high-end non-competitive gamers, all-round users who want high contrast levels.

Sell the best monitors

Syntech is the South African distributor for leading monitor brands AOC and MSI.

These monitor brands have a history of excellence and offer an extensive range of choices should you be a reseller eager to offer a wide range of high-quality monitors for your customers.

If you are interested in reselling AOC and MSI monitors, click here.

This article was published in partnership with Syntech.