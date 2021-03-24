The rise of generation unlimited

As of January 2021, the number of active internet users in South Africa has soared to an incredible 38.13 million – and it’s growing rapidly by the day.

LTE and 4G is how many South Africans connect to the internet, but with the demand of work-from-home and school-from-home increasing, South Africa was (and is) bound to experience some connectivity limitations.

Enter the Mecer Smart LTE Notebook – that comes with built-in LTE for an instant plug and play experience which means no more dongle nor WiFi connectivity issues; which means faster focus and productivity; which means a house full of joy, really.

And this is why we love it:

Technology built for the masses

Being proudly South African means that Mecer’s intent for innovative products is to build devices that meet the culture parameters, economic constructs and popular demands for students, parents, and employees.

In summary: a game changer. And they did this – with a notebook that supports a SIM card without the need of a dongle – making it that much easier to connect to the internet by directly using data.

Another upside to having this latest technology manufactured locally, is the affordability that trumps almost any reason not to have it.

One device to work, play, and connect

While tablets are great for streaming movies, listening to music or playing games, they have limitations when weighed out as a productivity tool.

Preloaded with Windows 10, the Mecer Smart is the perfect combination of sleekness and powered performance.

This opens up the opportunity to explore and optimise your digital capabilities by using these programmes whether you’re a student using it for your assignments, a parent who’s sharpening up their digital homeschool tools, or if you’re just in the market for a cool, new PC.

Tech Specs like a BOSS

The technical specifications of the Mecer Smart LTE doesn’t fall short of reasons why it should be your next performance tool.

This 14”, lightweight PC has a 4 – 5 hour battery life to ensure you never miss a beat, even during a power outage.

Intel is renowned for its high-quality hardware, which can be found in the Mecer Smart processor and HD graphics – meaning it’ll work seamlessly without any glitches while giving you the best visual experience at the same time.

Taking the local market by storm

Everyone and anyone is connected, the stats prove it. And now that our digital lifestyles have changed on-the-move to in the home, it’s imperative the features of any notebook accommodate these changes.

We may not always be in a WiFi zone, or constantly have our dongle charged (which in most instances is the case!).

This is when productivity takes a knock – but not with Mecer Smart. With its built-in LTE, it’s just a matter of powering up, and pushing forward.

For anyone who’s thinking of making the move from a tablet and smartphone, the Mecer Smart will ease you in with user-friendly functionalities and programmes to get your productivity going.

All you need to get started is a SIM card with a data contract and you’ve opened up a whole new world of digital capabilities you never had access to before.

Visit the Vodacom online store to get the Mecer Smart LTE Notebook and data combo today.

This article was published in partnership with Mecer.