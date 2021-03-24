Entry-level access layer switching solution

The nature of business is changing—collaborative work environments, non-routine schedules, and a workforce that expects to work anytime, anywhere.

As a result, organisations are adjusting their physical and technology designs to accommodate this change.

Aruba switches are optimised for this new digital workplace.

Aruba switches deliver wireless integration, security, performance and value through innovative technologies that form the wired network foundation for enterprises, SMBs and branch offices.

The powerful AOS-CX operating system used across the Aruba CX portfolio provides a more consistent, more efficient operator experience.

This lets operators prepare their network for tomorrow’s unpredictable demands and simplifies their IT operations.

The CX 6100 is the new entry level AOS-CX switch series built to meet branch office, mid-market and SMB requirements for reliable and convenient wired access.

This Layer 2 switch series has convenient built-in high speed uplinks with up to 370W of IEEE 802.3at Class 4 PoE to support IoT devices such as security cameras and wireless APs. A compact and fanless 12-port model is ideal for use in quiet work spaces.

With robust QoS, support for static routing, and IPv6, the CX 6100 provides lasting enterprise-class switching value and simplifies ownership with no software licensing requirements.

Some of the benefits that the CX 6100 switch series provides include:

High speed 10G uplinks: improve user connectivity with fast, built-in 10 GbE uplinks

IoT ready: up to 370W of Class 4 PoE for powering access points and the latest IoT devices

Right size deployment: choice of port density with 12, 24, and 48 port 1U models

Quiet deployment: compact and fanless 12 port PoE model for acoustically sensitive environments

Simplified IT operations with single OS across entire network

Management choice with NetEdit, Web GUI, CLI, AirWave (Aruba Central support planned for future release)

Value with CX warranty and no subscription software.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.