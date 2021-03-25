Huawei FreeBuds 4i – Active Noise Cancellation at a great price

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds are now available for pre-order in South Africa.

These TWS earbuds make it easy for you to listen to your favourite songs, conduct business calls, or watch the latest movies on the go.

They mix ease-of-use and portability with the latest in wireless audio features – all at an attractive price.

Key features

TWS earbuds are earphones that don’t require any cables or wires, offering a true hands-free experience.

They have grown in popularity in recent years as they remove the annoyance of tangled cables and make it easier to connect to your device – you simply need to be in Bluetooth range to use your TWS earbuds.

In fact, TWS earbuds have become so popular that smartphone makers have already started designing their devices without audio jacks.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earbuds are packed with the latest technologies to offer great features that make the listening experience a pleasure.

The sound profile of these earbuds is incredibly impressive, ranging from strong bass courtesy of a 10mm large dynamic driver, to balanced treble and pitch-perfect tuning.

They are also one of the few earbuds in their price range to offer true Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

It achieves this by using microphones to detect ambient noise and then adopts active noise cancellation algorithms to build inverted acoustic waves to cancel these noises out.

This does not compromise the sound quality delivered by the FreeBuds 4i, making them a great way to shut out unwanted noises.

If you would like to hear the ambient sounds around you, however, a pinch on the earbud handle will switch from noise cancellation mode to awareness mode.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i also offer remarkable battery life, which when combined with impressive fast-charge technology provide four hours of listening from a ten-minute charge.

Get the Huawei FreeBuds 4i

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i are now available in South Africa in Ceramic White and Carbon Black.

They come with a recommended retail price of R1,499.

Pre-order the Huawei FreeBuds 4i NOW – simply pay R100 and receive an extra R200 discount off on the balance of the purchase price.

Get a FREE Huawei Mini Speaker, Protective Case and three-month Huawei Music VIP subscription – all valued at R978.

Exclusive to the Huawei Store (Online).

T’s and C’s apply.

Don’t delay – pre-order the FreeBuds 4i now.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.