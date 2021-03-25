SD-WAN – A future-ready network

Traditional Wide Area Networks (WANs) are struggling to keep up with new technology disrupters.

The transition of businesses to digital has been accelerated tenfold in a bid to mobilise their workforce to ensure business continuity moving forward.

Amid the reality of a global pandemic came the need for significant futureproofing and the conversion of `traditional’ ways of connecting with all stakeholders to suit new ways or more effective engagement.

Software-defined WAN is the future of networking and increasingly, enterprises are showing an interest in the technology.

To meet this demand, Vodacom Business has continued to scale up its SD-WAN provisioning, with the number of sites contracted increasing from 438 in April 2020 to 1,749 in January this year.

The business benefits of SD-WAN

A ‘modern business’ embraces new technology, tools and working patterns to stay agile, flexible and effective.

As companies digitalise, high-speed networks and guaranteed connectivity are essential.

Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) has been the traditional way to provide WAN services, but to succeed in a fast-moving market, MPLS alone cannot support evolving network requirements.

There are compelling reasons for a business to consider SD-WAN adoption.

The technology significantly reduces latency, brings down costs and offers better management control.

The best SD-WAN solutions help organisations use their WAN services more effectively and economically, while giving users the freedom to better engage clients, empower employees, optimise business processes and innovate.

Software Defined Networks (SDNs) automate and simplify network configurations, enabling fixed networks to become more agile, efficient and secure.

As a result, they enhance application performance and user experiences – critical to meeting the real-time demands and managing the ever-increasing need for bandwidth as organisations look to securely connect remote offices, cloud applications and cloud servers.

By integrating the latest Vodacom SDN with our fixed and mobile connectivity solutions, Vodacom Business SD-WAN offers a complete solution – guaranteed by access to SLAs and centralised application policies that are controlled through the SD-WAN orchestrator.

Vodacom Business’s SD-WAN solutions provide secure connectivity to safeguard your data, network and users. SD-WAN provides secure Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and additional network services to both public and private clouds.

SD-WAN creates an overlay on the existing network topology. Based on Vodacom’s network infrastructure, businesses are able to set bandwidth prioritisation at the application level and manage traffic based on individual connections.

The technology also makes it possible to see how applications are performing and audit the user experience.

Routing based on priority protects a critical application’s performance if bandwidth is constrained or a circuit goes out, which greatly increases agility.

Future-ready network

Business leaders such as the CEO, COO, CSO, CIO, CTO and CFO want to help their business achieve its top-level goals.

If the network isn’t set up to support these goals, they won’t be achieved in the required timescale.

If your network can’t handle the volume of traffic passing through, your business can’t operate or serve its clients effectively. Every timed-out request means lost productivity and potentially lost revenue.

The scale of Vodacom Business’ fixed and mobile networks delivers a consistent service experience, as well as local flexibility.

This means enterprise IT teams can manage every aspect of their network and benefit from faster provisioning, greater agility, simpler control of bandwidth usage, firewall policies and user access.

Engage an industry expert

Reducing connectivity costs is not the only avenue by which SD-WAN can drive savings.

It also provides for centralised, holistic management of the WAN, which reduces the amount of staff time required to provide the service.

And, because it can provide transparent, automatic failover when WAN links fail, it can reduce both branch outages and WAN troubleshooting costs.

For the majority of our clients, however, the opportunity exists far beyond cost control. Rather, it’s about using this as an enabler for delivering greater bandwidth to meet their digital transformation needs without spending a fortune.

Vodacom Business delivers total communication solutions tailored to the needs of the public sector and large, medium and small companies.

Solutions extend to mobile and fixed-line access mediums, virtual private networks, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), hosted facilities, cloud computing-based hosted services, storage, backup and security as well as application solutions.

We work with clients to put together a combination of services that meet their needs and support the security and integrity of their businesses, helping them to become more efficient and cut costs.

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom Business.