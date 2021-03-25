Enter the Absa #ZeroFeeSwag TikTok challenge and win great prizes

Absa has made affordable bank charges a top priority and this has resulted in its customers getting market-leading value from their accounts.

This was proven in the Solidarity Bank Charges Report 2020, which investigated the bank charges of five top South African banks.

The report found that Absa’s Gold Value Bundle and Transact Accounts were the most affordable in their categories.

However, Absa was not content to rest on its laurels and has reworked its banking fees across its suite of products in 2021 to offer even more value to customers.

Absa Student Account – Zero monthly account fees

Absa has dedicated itself to providing value to South Africans through its Student Account.

As a student, you are the future of the South African economy and Absa is committed to helping you get your education in this tough economic climate.

Absa understands that studying is a tremendous financial undertaking, therefore, it helps you through your studies by charging zero monthly fees while you are studying.

Additionally, Absa offers an extensive range of benefits that provide top value, including:

100MB free data

Lunch vouchers at selected food outlets*

R150 off travel voucher

Up to 30% at selected gym

All of this comes at no additional cost, making the Absa Student Account the obvious choice while you are studying.

#ZeroFeeSwag challenge – Win now

If this wasn’t enough value, winners of the challenge can win three months of Spotify Premium access.

The #ZeroFeeSwag challenge is now active on TikTok, the fastest growing short-form video platform in the country.

To join the challenge, which is the first of its kind among South African banks, do the following:

Go to TikTok and record a video of yourself doing something ordinary, and then quickly transforming into the best, swagged-up version of it. Make sure you use the theme song for the challenge: PLAYA PLAYA – Ava King Don’t forget to tag Absa using #ZeroFeeSwag.

The 20 most engaging videos will win three months’ access to Spotify, allowing them to enjoy their favourite songs and playlists for free.

20 winners will be selected based on the most engagements received between 20 March and 26 March 2021.

Check out the awesome videos that have already been made, and get recording today!

Competition TikTok T’s & C’s. Visit /bit.ly/3tvCBsu for full T’s & C’s.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Redeemed at Debonairs, Steers, Nandos, Wimpy or Burger King.

This article was published in partnership with Absa.