Rapoo grows turnover by 80% in one of the toughest years on record

A market leader in the design and manufacture of wireless input devices is taking the South African market by storm, showing an 80% year-on-year growth in 2020, one of the toughest years on record.

Rapoo, which produces millions of wireless keyboards, mouses, switches and multifunction adapters each month, is growing its market share thanks to the quality and pricing edge that comes with manufacturing at scale.

“Our pricing is extremely competitive because we fulfil the dual role of brand and manufacturer; we are able to cut out a layer of margin and pass these savings to our resellers and on to the end-consumer,” says Rapoo South Africa Country Manager, Rob Anderson.

The brand, established in China in 2007, has gained momentum in South Africa thanks to an exclusive distribution partnership with Pinnacle.

“Having an exclusive distribution partner has paid dividends over the past few years by allowing us to better manage our currency volatility risk and supply constraints,” says Anderson.

“Our channel partners are a key focus area for 2021 and are already driving growth. The first two months of 2021 have already delivered a 200% improvement in turnover compared to January and February last year”.

The brand is surging ahead thanks to its listing at Incredible Connection, which carries a full range of Rapoo products, including its latest multi-mode technology.

The store’s customers benefitted from Rapoo’s affordable pricing and its ability to keep the shelves stocked during a difficult 2020.

As a result, the brand ended the year at the top of Incredible Connection’s rankings and currently occupies the number one spot in market share for units sold.

What does the future hold for Rapoo South Africa?

Anderson says that the brand has started expanding its retail footprint to other outlets.

“This year we have already partnered with HiFi Corporation and Everyshop; a presence in more stores will ensure strong growth for the brand throughout 2021,” concludes Anderson.

“We will accelerate that growth by offering consumers a wider range of affordable Bluetooth products that allow for more flexible working on multiple devices, whether from home or at the office”.

What gives Rapoo the edge?

Research and development (R&D) is seen as critical in delivering the cutting-edge technology that millennials desire, but firms must also be aware of customers’ desires to achieve environmental and social outcomes.

Rapoo is a step ahead of the game thanks to its dedicated team of 120 R&D engineers and its widespread adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices.

The factory, described as one of the largest wireless peripheral factories in the world, leverages advanced robotic assembly lines and fully integrated in-house processes to produce up to seven million devices each month.