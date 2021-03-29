Why you should resell HP’s EliteBook laptops to professionals

HP has developed a reputation for building laptops that are powerful, attractive, and secure.

This makes them perfect for resellers looking to increase their sales to businesses and professionals.

Demand for business laptops has skyrocketed as South Africans embrace the new way of working, which requires them to have a single machine with which they can perform all of their tasks from anywhere and at any time.

Leading South African distributor Pinnacle stocks an extensive range of HP laptops, including the latest, feature-rich EliteBook 800 series.

These updated laptops are ultra-slim and offer easy portability and a classy design that will keep you working in style.

Awesome performance

The HP EliteBook 800-series comes in three options – the 13.3-inch 830, the 14-inch 840, and the 15.6-inch 850.

All of these laptops come with Windows 10, Intel Core i7 processor, plenty of RAM and storage space, and full HD displays which produce high-brightness and crystal-clear image quality.

HP EliteBooks also support an extensive range of powerful collaboration tools, which are particularly important as businesses switch to remote or hybrid working models.

Support for remote meeting tools – powered by Bang and Olufsen audio and advanced features like HP Noise Reduction Cancellation – and the ability to share large and complex ideas remotely thanks to optional gigabit-class 5G LTE connectivity are featured on these devices.

Every EliteBook 800-series laptop is also bundled with software and security features such as managed HP security solutions and biometric security authentication.

Key security features include HP Sure Start Gen4 BIOS protection, HP Authenticate hardware-hardened multifactor authentication, and an optimal HP Sure View privacy screen.

Additionally. the HP EliteBook range includes the Folio – which takes on a 12.5-inch form factor and boasts a UHD touch display and an Intel Core m5 processor.

Contact Pinnacle today

Pinnacle offers a wide selection of HP notebooks which will meet the needs of any South African professional.

These notebooks are the ideal choice if you are looking to resell powerful, reliable, and stylish business laptops.

Click here to Pre-order.