Hisense launches Infinity H50 Zoom – It’s all in the details

Hisense has launched its Infinity H50 range of smartphones in South Africa.

The launch event was hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and Khotso Rammopo, and saw the Infinity H50, Infinity H50 Zoom, and Infinity H50 Lite launched – with focus placed on the top-of-the-range Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom.

This smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ Infinity display and boasts a 91.26% screen-to-body ratio, perfect for watching your favourite movies or playing your favourite games.

Remarkable camera

The Hisense H50 Zoom’s headline feature is its powerful camera.

It boasts a quad-lens camera system which includes a 48MP main lens (which can be AI-enhanced up to 108MP), an 8MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

The 2MP macro lens was also tested by Thirst Bar Services mixologist Thando, who used it to take awesome close-up photos of the impressive Hisense Infinity cocktail he mixed at the event.

The Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom further boasts an impressive 16MP selfie camera, which Khotso and Ayanda used to great effect when taking a photo with Hisense Mobile marketing manager Claudia Henkel.

Impressive performance

The Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom offers impressive performance, which makes it perfect for creative users who want a smartphone to keep up with their ideas.

It boasts an octa-core processor that will run all of your apps and tasks easily, while 6GB of RAM means you don’t have to worry about lag.

This performance wowed professional gamer Samplayze, who said the H50 Zoom lets him play his favourite games on the go.

Additionally, the H50 Zoom comes with an impressive 128GB of storage, which fashion designer Jacques Bam said was crucial to him as he stores his thoughts and experiences in photos and screenshots.

Bam then treated viewers to a virtual fashion show where he showed off some of his greatest designs.

The large 4,020mAh battery in the H50 Zoom is another major selling point, which DJ TiMO ODV said makes it easy for him to use the phone while at gigs or while making music – without worrying about running out of power.

TiMO ODV also held a virtual gig during the launch event where he played amazing songs that got the hosts and viewers in the mood!

Get the Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom

The Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom is now available in South Africa from the following retailers:

Edgars

Game

HiFi Corp

Makro

MTN

PEP

Takealot

Technomobi

Vodacom

It is available for just R5,999 – an impressive price for such a powerful smartphone.

Click here to buy the Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom.