Online tech conference which every South African IT professional must attend

The 2021 MyBroadband Conference will take place on 14 April. This year the event has moved online, which makes it possible for IT and telecoms executives across South African to attend.

The new online format also makes it easy for delegates to listen to speakers and engage with exhibitors.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will host interviews with South Africa’s top ICT executives.

Topics which will be covered at the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

Many companies have joined the conference as partners, including Dell Technologies, SqwidNET, and Fortinet.

Additionally, delegates will be able to engage with DFA, Vumatel, China Mobile, VAS Experts, IT Global, iSphere, Splunk, Obscure, Codehesion, Amdocs, and Africa Data Centres.

