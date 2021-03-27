Best company in South Africa to build a smartphone app for your business

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company and makes it easy for businesses to build or improve their smartphone apps.

The company has built several of the top Android and iOS apps in South Africa, including the popular Midstream Estate, Mind the Speed, and SFX applications.

What makes Codehesion unique is its world-class engineering and development skills in the mobile field. It only employs highly-qualified software engineers who specialise in mobile development.

These skilled employees means Codehesion can take care of everything when providing a business with a new smartphone app, including the planning, design, build, and launch.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said their experience also helps them guide clients on which type of app will work best for their business.

Another benefit to companies which use Codehesion to develop their smartphone app is that they have the option to either support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides full training to support the transition. It also provides a fallback option to remove any risks.

Risk-free consultation

Beyers encourages companies which are looking to develop a new mobile app to contact them for a free and easy consultation.

He said companies can contact them via their website – Contact Codehesion here.