Axxess partners with Link Layer to increase fibre coverage in KwaZulu-Natal

Axxess has partnered with Link Layer to expand its fibre reach in KwaZulu-Natal.

The partnership will benefit North Coast residents in particular, as this is where Link Layer’s network is situated.

Link Layer uses the world’s best fibre technologies in its impressive network and is ideally placed to serve the North Coast community – as it has an intricate understanding of the region.

The Link Layer network currently covers North Beach, Westbrook, Ballito, Umhlali, Sheffield Beach, and Salt Rock.

Additionally, Link Layer’s first build has recently gone live – in Sunrise Beach – and the fibre network operator has an exciting and busy build plan for the rest of 2021.

You can view Link Layer’s current coverage map below.

Get Link Layer Fibre with Axxess

As part of this exciting new partnership, Axxess offers the following uncapped packages on Link Layer’s network:

10/10 Mbps – R625

20/20 Mbps – R825

50/50 Mbps – R925

100/100Mbps – R1,055

200/200 Mbps – R1,225

All of these uncapped packages are unshaped and unthrottled, and there are no thresholds for you to worry about.

This means you get truly uncapped and unlimited fibre connectivity – just as the Internet is meant to be used.

These packages operate on a month-to-month basis, too, and are completely free of risk.

If you sign up for Link Layer fibre from Axxess today, you will get free fibre installation and connection, as well as a free Fibre router – all valued at up to R5,000.

Sign up today and enjoy high-speed, reliable fibre Internet.

Click here to contact Axxess about its range of Internet services.