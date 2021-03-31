Hisense Infinity H50 and H50 Zoom – Great photography and powerful performance

Hisense recently launched its Infinity H50 range of smartphones in South Africa at an online event.

Both the Hisense H50 and H50 Zoom are expected to be massive hits in the country as they offer great features at an impressive price.

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom

The H50 Zoom is a great smartphone which places a major focus on its photography features.

It boasts a quad-lens rear camera system which includes a 48MP main lens, an 8MP wide angle lens, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

Additionally, through innovative software, images taken with the rear camera can be enhanced up to 108MP quality.

The Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom also boasts an impressive 16MP selfie camera, which uses an innovative pop-up form factor and comes with a beauty mode feature.

Impressive performance is then provided by a powerful octa-core processor that will run all of your apps and tasks easily, and 6GB of RAM will remove any worries about lag.

It also comes with an impressive 128GB storage, while its large 4,020mAh battery means this smartphone can last up to four days between charges.

In terms of design, Hisense has fitted a 6.53-inch Ultra Fullview display which boasts a 91.26% screen-to-body ratio – perfect for watching your favourite movies or playing your favourite games.

Hisense Infinity H50

The Hisense H50 is the most powerful smartphone in the new range, offering amazing performance and features.

It boasts a 6.81-inch O-Infinity display, while its side-mount fingerprint and facial recognition features ensure your files and information are kept safe.

Like its sibling, it features a powerful quad camera system which includes a 64MP primary lens, and uses software to increase picture quality to 108MP.

A massive 5,000mAh battery then keeps you going for longer.

In terms of performance, the Hisense H50 boasts a powerful octa-core processor which, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, means your apps and processes are easy to store and run.

Specifications

Specifications and photos of these smartphones are below.

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom

Hisense Infinity H50 Zoom OS Android 10 Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Infinity Processor MTK Helio P70 octa-core 2.1GHz RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C Battery and charging 4,020mAh Dimensions 162.2 x 77.45 x 9.1mm (194g)

Hisense Infinity H50