Herotel expanding fibre footprint in the North-West, Free-State and Northern Cape

Herotel has announced that it is planning to bring Hero fibre to 20 new towns and cities across the North-West, Free-State and Northern Cape.

These towns join more than 100 such projects that Herotel is currently involved in across South Africa.

Albert Hurter, North West growth manager, says, “We are excited to bring fibre internet all the way from Bela Bela to Springbok. These towns have been ignored for too long by FNO’s and we plan to build world-class fibre for residents”.

Herotel has a twenty-year track record connecting cities and towns that have been overlooked by the big telecommunications companies in favour of the large metro’s and has invested more than 700 million Rand to build new fibre networks.

Herotel already connects more than 100 000 customers to their networks and has employed local residents on almost all of their fibre network construction projects.

There are three important ways in which Herotel differs to most other Fibre operators: They build their fibre in the air to keep prices low, they sell directly to consumers to keep them low and in most cases they establish a local office to keep service levels high.

Herotel prefers a direct access model, which means that they will sell and service their fibre network from the local office.

No middlemen ISP’s are involved, which means that prices stay low for the long haul and quality of service remains very high.

In short: Herotel builds it, maintains it and keeps it affordable for residents.

Herotel believes that all South Africans deserve world-class fibre internet.

Rural communities, like metro’s, need the best possible internet solution available to allow them to work, educate and enjoy entertainment in the comfort of their homes.

A fibre network will also improve local access to information which will grow the local economy and help create more jobs.

We are very excited about potentially partnering with you on a world-class fibre network.