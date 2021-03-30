Adoption and Change Management’s role in the journey to successful Digital Transformation

By Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight

The COVID-19 pandemic forced sudden and radical digital transformation on many organisations, ushering in a new era of capabilities based on Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Not all organisations are able to respond to this disruption.

In fact, one of the major reasons behind a spate of recent CEO dismissals, according to The Economist, is directly related to market disruption and the board’s confidence that CEOs can navigate the business through the necessary changes.

Only some companies have been able to maximise the returns on their investments in new technologies to support change. And there’s a simple, unavoidable reason that has traditionally been a challenge too complex for many organisations to adequately resolve on their own.

The challenge is that legacy change management isn’t up to the task of preparing people for the sudden metamorphoses they experience caused by market disruption, the effects of lockdown, new solution implementations, restructuring, new management, mergers and acquisitions and many others.

Get adoption and change management (ACM) wrong today and the results can be tough.

Projects fail, must be reworked, or are abandoned. Budgets run over and timelines are missed. Returns diminish and costs escalate. Productivity drops, quality of work suffers, and morale declines.

Perhaps the worst consequences are the failures to materialise the desired business outcomes. Expenses not only fail to decrease; they may increase.

Expected efficiency gains don’t materialise, revenues do not rise, market shares are not captured and may even diminish, and waste continues. Projects involving regulatory compliance do not meet their objectives.

Many organisations have new tools at their disposal, improved business systems, and new ways to work as a result of the 4IR, but the tools and processes alone won’t save them.

They absolutely rely on effective ACM to make them effective. ACM will help them to successfully adopt the new tools and manage the change process, speeding up adoption to enable success of the project and the returns on their investment (ROI).

Common challenges for executives amidst this transformation are, poor productivity and collaboration. The systems are new and they’re good.

There’s plenty of training in this era of unparalleled connectivity and virtual collaboration, but it’s the adoption of new systems and processes that’s scuppered a lot of these projects. That then leads to the challenges and failures I mentioned earlier.

Absolutely, new technology is critical to business survival during this 4IR, but it is the people who use the technology who are the linchpin to success. If they don’t use it optimally. You can have the best business systems on the planet, but employee resistance will ruin the benefits.

However, providing plain old training no longer cuts the mustard. Because, once again, you can provide all the textbooks, manuals, virtual and classroom lectures you like, but if people don’t turn up, don’t pay attention, or have some other premeditated resistance to the change, you are just clapping against thunder.

Your change management methodology is crucial. So too are the people who implement it and help you effect the change. They need to understand your organisation and connect with your people.

There are three crucial elements to successful ACM. They are the adoption and change management methodology, project management, and management buy-in.

Managers are essential to the success of ACM. They connect board and executive-level desires and strategy with people and activities on the ground floor.

Resistance at managerial level is potentially ruinous, which is why it is so important that organisations have the tools and metrics based in science to understand what challenges their managers face (in respect of the ACM) and how they can best support them.

We came across a situation where a business system project was being derailed at a large financial institution. We discovered through our methodology, processes and factual data that an element within management was resisting the change. That’s not unusual.

However, we also learned why and there was a simple solution. Those managers who were the resistors had been part of a previously unsuccessful project and had simply transferred their expectations to the new project.

Because we could scientifically identify the obstacles and provide accurate data to support them, we were able to quickly develop remedial interventions in consultation with the customer, and the project went on to be a success.

We know the challenges that customers face as they look to integrate their operations (OT) and information technology (IT) environments.

They must unify their people, operations, customers, finance, and technologies as the five pillars to create next-generation organisations, what we call Enterprise 5.0. They must also incorporate the business environment (BE) which consists of the data enablement, the modern digital enterprise, and DevOps capabilities.

We are Microsoft and Prosci-certified and apply the ADKAR methodology to enable our customers to transition from their current state to their future or desired state. We tailor these standards and methodologies specifically to each customer’s business, because every project and client are unique.

Successful ACM relies on deeper understanding of the broader business and its challenges, including data analytics, human resources (HR), project management, technologies and IT solutions, financial considerations and how it affects the employees in the organisation. That’s one of the key differences customers get from our holistic group operations.

Modern ACM is deeply considerate of the human aspect of organisational change. And we support that with dependable data analytics to pinpoint interventions that improve adoption and help people through the organisational transformation.

When you’re dealing with change across your organisation, you’re dealing with people from across your organisation, and the expertise and guidance of our ACM team who understands and guide them to optimally and successfully embrace the change will give you peace of mind that your project will turn out to be a success.