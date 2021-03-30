OPPO Reno5 5G – Get it now from Technomobi

OPPO recently launched its Reno5 5G smartphone in South Africa, which is the company’s first high-end smartphone to arrive in the local market.

This smartphone, which is available from Technomobi, is one of the coolest launches of 2021 and offers powerful performance, great looks, and innovative technologies.

Head of Go-to-Market and Operations at OPPO South Africa Liam Faurie said that the Reno5 5G is the company’s most ambitious smartphone ever.

“It incorporates world-class updates into a usable device that upgrades the consumer’s daily digital efficiencies, while using humanable technology that improves everyday connections to each other, especially during these uncertain times,” said Faurie.

Premium performance for less

The Reno5 5G offers everything you expect from a premium smartphone – minus the exorbitant price tag.

Key features include 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, and a 6.44-inch Full HD 90Hz OLED display.

It boasts a quad-lens rear camera system which includes a 64MP primary sensor as well as complementary ultra-wide, macro, and depth sensors.

This is combined with a 32MP front camera, which allows you to take great selfies.

Another cool feature of this smartphone’s camera systems is the ability to record dual-view video, meaning you can record on the front and rear cameras at the same time.

This opens a whole new world of videography and is particularly useful for content creators who want to record their face while also recording happenings around them.

Lightning-fast charging

The OPPO Reno5 5G offers the latest battery charging technology.

The battery itself is impressive, with a 4,300mAh capacity that ensures you don’t have to worry about losing power halfway through the day.

When you do need to charge it, however, OPPO’s 65W Super-Vooc flash charge technology is super fast.

This technology allows for a full battery charge in just 36 minutes – speed which is unmatched in the smartphone market.

For example: If you wake up in the morning and realise you forgot to charge your phone, you could plug it in, get ready for work, and by the time you leave it would be fully charged.

Get the OPPO Reno5 5G from Technomobi

Leading South African technology retailer Technomobi now has the OPPO Reno5 5G smartphone available on its online store.

Pricing begins at R14,999, which is truly exceptional given the premium features and performance of this smartphone.

OPPO Reno5 5G OS Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 Display 6.44-inch 2,400 x 1,080 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C Battery and charging 4,300mAh, 65W wired charging Dimensions 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm (172g/180g)

Video and camera

AI Highlight Video

Lights, camera, AI! We want your videos to always shine, just like you.

Activate the powerful AI combination of Ultra Night Video and Live HDR with a single touch.

Ultra Night Video

In nighttime, Ultra Night Video keeps your shots naturally bright.

Dual-view Video – Never Miss Out on a Single Moment

There are always two sides to every story. And we know both sides are equally important. With the split-screen, seamlessly and simultaneously capture every single moment.

Soloop – The Trend-Setting Video Editor

With plenty of stylish video filters that constantly update, plus a super-easy, user-friendly interface, create the newest buzz on your timeline with Soloop.

Ultra Steady Video – Your New Anchor

Memories are for re-watching, and good memories don’t always stand still—that’s why we’ve stabilized both your front and rear cameras to help you get impressively steady videos.

Night Flare Portrait – Evening Photoshoots Just Got Better

Night Flare Portrait lets your subjects dynamically stand out. Using natural bokeh effects, backgrounds aren’t just backgrounds—they add charm to your portraits.

64MP AI Quad Camera – Powerful Hardware Mighty Cameras

Want sharp, incredible, and dynamic shots?

With a 64MP main camera that’s supported by multiple auxiliary cameras, plus an impressive 32MP front camera, every shot you take will be stunning.

Brilliant Designs

Radiant Cosmos Design – A Dazzling Design, Made for You

Combining Reno Glow glass and Picasus nano film on our Diamond Spectru3 body, the Galactic a shines in a multi-dimensional iridescence.

Starry Black: the color of peaceful, quiet nights.

Admire the luminous brilliance of Reno Glow on our fingerprint-proof Astral Blue.

Ultra Slim Body – Slender. Light. Airy

The lighter it is, the longer you can hold it. We made your next favorite 5G phone comfortably thin, blissfully light.

Sophisticated Performance

65W SuperVOOC 2.0 – Fast Charging and More Screen Time

Charge the massive 4300mAh battery to 60% battery in just 15 minutes.

Get 100% battery in as short as 35 minutes.

Only 5% battery left? Turn on Super Power Saving Mode, and freely chat on WhatsApp for 1.4 hours.

90Hz Refresh Rate Display – Seamlessly Smooth – Effortlessly Big

Everything’s a lot smoother, a lot faster with the ultra-fast 90Hz display. Paired with a 6.4 inches display—fully immerse yourself in this spectacular screen.

HD Shows at Your Fingertips

Netflix HD Certification & Amazon Prime Video HD Certification.

Watch your favorite shows in HD, thanks to Netflix HD Streaming Certification and Amazon Prime Video HD Streaming Certification.

Intelligent 5G

The Best Hardware – All in One Phone

It’s got a fully integrated Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 5G chip.

It’s got a multi-layer liquid cooling system.

And it’s got a massive 8GB + 128GB internal storage.

Smooth. Fast. Innovative.

It’s the smartphone experience you’ve always wanted.

Know What You Need

FlexDrop

Three-finger Translate with Google Lens

Shrink the app you’re using into a floating or mini window so you can monitor it while using other apps.

Take a screenshot or open the sidebar and get an instant translation from Google Lens.

Immerse Yourself in What You Enjoy

Gamer Mode

Temporarily tune out interruptions so you can focus on winning your game.

Bullet Screen Message

For apps on the Bullet Screen list, notifications glide in from the right and out through the left, minimizing distractions.

Gaming Shortcut Mode, Adjustable Gaming Touch, and Customizable Always-on Display

Customize the content, layout, and colors of your always-on display – or draw your own design.

Customizable Dark Mode

Choose from three levels of contrast for optimal viewing comfort, even in third-party apps.