Blackview South Africa celebrates 7th birthday with launch of first 5G rugged smartphone

To celebrate its seventh birthday, Blackview South Africa has launched the first 5G rugged smartphone in South Africa – the one-of-a-kind Blackview BL6000.

Blackview South Africa launched its first cellphone devices in 2014 via its online store – blackview.co.za.

The company now celebrates its seventh birthday, and continues to build upon its exceptional growth.

History of Blackview South Africa

In 2015, Blackview South Africa launched the first Blackview rugged smartphone in the country, and this device took the market by storm, bringing Blackview to the forefront of the local rugged smartphone industry in the process.

Blackview South Africa now supplies rugged smartphones to businesses and companies in the security, hunting, agriculture, logistics, transport, construction, and mining industries.

Blackview South Africa also has an ever-growing consumer market that appreciates the rugged nature of Blackview’s smartphones.

In 2016, Blackview South Africa received the exclusive rights to be the sole distributor of Blackview in South Africa, cementing its position in the local industry.

Since then, the company has expanded so that it could offer more options in the form of numerous different rugged smartphones and other smart devices.

In addition, Blackview now offers a business solution called Mobile Device Management (MDM), which is designed to lock a device and allow access only to applications needed for business use.

Blackview launches BL6000

Now, to celebrate its seventh birthday, Blackview South Africa has launched the first 5G rugged smartphone in South Africa – the one-of-a-kind Blackview BL6000.

The BL6000 is equipped with cutting-edge 5G strength to give you the blazing-fast 5G connectivity to match your every need.

It keeps the tough DNA from Blackview’s Rugged phone legacy with excellent waterproof, drop-proof, and dustproof performance.

It can also work in -30℃ freezing temperatures, something that no other phone on the market can handle.

The top-notch camera system will certainly not let the photography lovers down, either, thanks to a total of four cameras, including a 48-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 16-megapixel Samsung front-facing selfie lens.

With lots of storage space, long-lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, the BL6000 blends premium smartphone features with the iconic ruggedness of Blackview that users are accustomed to.

Get the Blackview BL6000

You can now get the BL6000 from Blackview SA for only R13,499.00 while stocks last.

This purchase includes 1 free screen replacement which is valid for 6 months only.

April is Blackview South Africa’s birthday month, and the company will therefore be running a range of specials throughout the month to celebrate.

There is a device for anyone – so visit the Blackview South Africa website to check for great deals during April.

For business packages and solutions please email [email protected].

IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G

6.36 Inch Punch Hole Display

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

MediaTek Dimensity 800

48MP Triple Rear Camera

5,280mAh capacity