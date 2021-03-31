Digital innovation at the speed of business – Register for the webinar

VMware and Dell Technologies are running an Exec Co.Lab event focused on how the multi-cloud can help enterprises deliver digital innovation at the “speed of business.”

CFOs and CIOs of large enterprises are invited to attend this online event, which will take place on 13 April from 10:00 until 11:45.

The webinar will provide valuable insight into how moving your systems to multi-cloud platforms eliminates unnecessary silos and reduces complexity.

Attendees will also earn how multi-cloud delivers full flexibility across both your Capex and Opex expenditure models.

This results in financing no longer being an inhibition to experimentation and innovation, as multi-cloud makes it easy to drive digital innovation and system convergence without being unnecessarily costly.

About the event

The event will be hosted by leading technology expert Aki Anastasiou, who is well-known for shows such as What’s Next in Tech on MyBroadband, and TechHub on eNCA.

Greg McDonald, Director – System Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa will present the keynote address, which will be on “Innovation at the speed of Business,” after which Anastasiou will lead a discussion with McDonald about the multi-cloud.

This discussion will touch on topics such as:

How should you change your mindset to use multi-cloud optimally?

What tools, technologies, and platforms are best for harnessing the value of multi-cloud?

What challenges will multi-cloud bring to your business?

How can you ensure your people and processes are equipped with the capabilities required to use multi-cloud?

If you are a C-level executive at a major enterprise who deals with the IT and finance systems of your organisation, this webinar is a must.

Event agenda

The event agenda can be viewed below:

10:00 – 10:10 Welcome

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

10:10 – 10:40 Innovation at the speed of Business

Greg McDonald: Director – System Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

10:40 – 11:25 Discussion points facilitated by

Aki Anastasiou: Technology Influencer

11:25 – 11:45 Closing comments

Greg McDonald: Director – System Engineering, Dell Technologies South Africa

Ian Jansen van Rensburg – Lead Technologist, VMware South Africa

Tony Bartlett: Director – Data Centre Compute Dell Technologies South Africa

Make sure you register in time so that you don’t miss out on this valuable event.