JSE to offer market data to Mainland China via enablement with China Telecom

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Africa’s largest and most liquid stock exchange, has entered into a connectivity agreement with China Telecom, enabling the JSE to connect to China Investment Information Services (CIIS).

CIIS is the JSE’s local market data distribution partner in Mainland China and is the wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Information and Network Co. Ltd (SSE InfoNet Ltd.).

The JSE relies on China Telecom to provide fully redundant connectivity between Johannesburg and China, allowing the real-time delivery of market data.

This collaboration supports the JSE’s strategy to expose Asian investors to the breadth and depth of South African market data and to consequently enable related investment opportunities.

The market data that the JSE will offer via CIIS to Mainland China’s distributors will enable the investment community in China to access real-time data for JSE-listed equities and FTSE/JSE indices, with a plan to include additional asset classes and data feeds over time.

Mark Randall, Information Services Director at the JSE says “We are excited to work with China Telecom to enable the connectivity for the launch of JSE market data in Mainland China and this is an exciting first step in our Asian growth journey.

Investors with an interest in South Africa may now get direct access to JSE market data as a precursor to any trading activity.

This move supports our plans to see trading activity that originates from a broader global base,”

The JSE selected China Telecom as a provider as they have an extensive connectivity network in Asia and in particular, as a conduit to Mainland China.

China Telecom offers a high quality, reliable connectivity service which is extremely secure and offers minimal latency when delivering data across continents.

Mr. Dayong Zhang, CTO of China Telecom Africa & Middle East Ltd, says “China Telecom has been setting the low latency OTN network between Asia and South Africa.

We focus on customer-oriented, deepening “cloudification and digital transformation” strategy, offers customized solutions based on rich products and services, such as Financial transaction acceleration, Hybrid Cloud, Data center, Cyber Security protection, dedicate to co-build Smart Africa and Digital Africa.

We are proud to provide the best connectivity services in the industry to serving JSE to extend their market to China.

We believe this collaboration will continue to showcase that the cutting-edge IT technology combined with financial power would bring enormous dynamic force to both markets, and beyond, to other economies.”