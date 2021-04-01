Win your share of R30,000 in the Technomobi Golden Ticket competition

Technomobi is running an awesome competition this April where you stand a chance to win your share of R30,000 in Technomobi vouchers!

Technomobi has partnered with leading tech brands Hisense, Huawei, OPPO, Samsung, and Vivo to give away vouchers on every single weekday throughout April – giving you even more incentive to shop on Technomobi’s online store.

The Golden Ticket hunt requires you to make a qualifying purchase on the Technomobi website during the month of April.

Then, on each weekday, one lucky Technomobi customer will receive a free Golden Ticket – a voucher worth R1,000 – along with their order. There is nothing like an unexpected surprise in your delivery package!

Don’t forget – the more you order, the better your chance of winning a Golden Ticket – so get shopping!

Qualifying products will be marked with a golden Easter egg on the Technomobi website, and all you have to do is snap up one of these great deals to enter.

Upon making your purchase, you will stand a chance to win the following Golden Tickets:

3 x R1000 Samsung Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing a qualifying Samsung product)

3 x R1000 Huawei Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing a qualifying Huawei product)

3 x R1000 Hisense Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing a qualifying Hisense product)

3 x R1000 OPPO Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing a qualifying OPPO product)

3 x R1000 Vivo Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing a qualifying Vivo product)

5 x R1000 Technomobi Golden Tickets (Upon purchasing anything on the site. Ts & Cs apply)

A further 3 x R1,000 Golden Tickets will be given out by Technomobi’s awesome brand ambassadors – Karlien van Jaarsveld, Bobby van Jaarsveld, and Leandie du Randt – which will be handed out to lucky followers at their own discretion.

Finally, the ultimate R10,000 Golden Ticket will be awarded to one lucky customer at the end April 2021 in a random draw. Any processed purchase during the month of April will qualify for the draw.

This adds up to a whopping R30,000 in Technomobi vouchers that will be given out to customers over the course of April.

Golden Ticket vouchers can be used on absolutely anything you can find on Technomobi’s online store.

If you’re in the market for new technology, visit Technomobi’s website today and stand a chance to win your Golden Ticket!